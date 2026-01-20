ReconArt expands reconciliation platform with IntelliDoc: AI and OCR innovation for document processing

IntelliDoc slashes processing time from hours to minutes with accuracy rate exceeding 98%, and enables uninterrupted automation from document capture to reconciliation. Post this

The feature leverages advanced OCR and AI/ML technologies that automatically classify documents to purpose-trained models for high precision. The individual approach guarantees consistent output and accuracy rates exceeding 98%. Configurable error tolerances flag exceptions for human review. ReconArt continues to prioritize user control, transparency, and auditability in the development of new functionalities.

Engineered for high-volume operations, IntelliDoc processes thousands of files in minutes with zero manual effort. It tackles a long-standing pain point - bringing non-machine-readable documents into automated reconciliation workflows without human intervention. IntelliDoc extends ReconArt's secure data delivery, validation, and enrichment tools, working hand in hand with ReconArt Data Factory (RDF).

"Finance teams are under pressure to close faster without compromises with data quality," said Geri Davies, VP Client Success at ReconArt. "Our clients in travel, payments, money remittance, or manufacturing can handle huge document circulation from partners and struggle with file incompatibility – the single largest bottleneck that wasted time in strenuous data transformation off the grid. With IntelliDoc, organizations move from manual data entry to AI‑assisted automation, for seamless ingestion, validation, and delivery of reconciliation‑ready data at scale".

IntelliDoc works across all document types and sizes. From bank statements for payment providers to invoices for accounts payable teams, it accelerates month-end close in demanding sectors like retail and manufacturing. IntelliDoc slashes processing time from hours to minutes and enables uninterrupted automation from document capture to reconciliation.

The new functionality reinforces ReconArt's commitment to advancing reconciliation autonomy through responsible AI and impactful innovation. ReconArt IntelliDoc is available now as part of the ReconArt platform for all current and future customers.

About ReconArt

ReconArt, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company dedicated exclusively to the reconciliation domain. Its enterprise-class, fully web-based reconciliation platform delivers end-to-end automation for high volume transaction matching, account reconciliation, and financial close management processes. With over 15 years of experience and a diverse global client base, ReconArt empowers organizations to achieve scalable, enterprise-grade reconciliations, finance process maturity, and AI-driven autonomy.

