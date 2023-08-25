ReconMR Welcomes Chris Riepe as Senior Vice President of Consumer Insights and Research

Our Insights and Analytics growth strategy maintains our core expertise in research for public policy, energy, financial services, and community engagement sectors. Chris' leadership will ensure our expansion aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. Tweet this

Chris brings more than two decades of market research and strategy consulting experience to the ReconMR team. He has excelled in various capacities, including operating an independent market research consulting firm. His leadership and strategic insights have garnered respect and recognition across the industry.

"Having worked with Chris in the early stages of our careers, we are thrilled to have him join us once again," said Michelle Vrudhula, COO of ReconMR. "His rich experience and proven track record in the field make him an invaluable addition to our team."

Chris' leadership comes at a pivotal time for ReconMR. With recent acquisitions, including ComEngage, ReconMR is poised for significant growth. Chris' role in overseeing the Insights and Analytics Division will be instrumental in shaping the company's expansion into these key areas.

About ReconMR:

ReconMR is a leading survey research firm headquartered in the Austin-San Marcos, Texas metropolitan area. With 25 years of experience, ReconMR specializes in providing research solutions to government agencies, universities, media outlets, political pollsters, healthcare organizations, and more. The company combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver superior results and empower clients with actionable insights.

