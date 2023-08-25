ReconMR Welcomes Chris Riepe as Senior Vice President of Consumer Insights and Research

In his new role, Chris will spearhead ReconMR's newly established Insights and Analytics Division, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in the industry.
AUSTIN-SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReconMR, a prominent marketing research company and trusted provider of public opinion and strategic insights, is thrilled to announce the addition of Christian (Chris) Riepe as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Insights and Research. In his new role, Chris will spearhead ReconMR's newly established Insights and Analytics Division, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in the industry.
For more than 25 years, ReconMR has established itself as an industry leader in large-scale telephone data collection, online research, SMS research, fully integrated multi-modal survey design and implementation, and IVR-based research technology. Their utilization of advanced analytics and methodological expertise positions them as one of the most capable research providers in the industry. Chris Riepe will be integral in expanding these capabilities.
Chris brings more than two decades of market research and strategy consulting experience to the ReconMR team. He has excelled in various capacities, including operating an independent market research consulting firm. His leadership and strategic insights have garnered respect and recognition across the industry.
"Having worked with Chris in the early stages of our careers, we are thrilled to have him join us once again," said Michelle Vrudhula, COO of ReconMR. "His rich experience and proven track record in the field make him an invaluable addition to our team."
Chris' leadership comes at a pivotal time for ReconMR. With recent acquisitions, including ComEngage, ReconMR is poised for significant growth. Chris' role in overseeing the Insights and Analytics Division will be instrumental in shaping the company's expansion into these key areas.
"Our Insights and Analytics growth strategy maintains our core expertise in research for public policy, energy, financial services, and community engagement sectors," added Michelle Vrudhula. "Chris' leadership will ensure our expansion aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision."
About ReconMR:
ReconMR is a leading survey research firm headquartered in the Austin-San Marcos, Texas metropolitan area. With 25 years of experience, ReconMR specializes in providing research solutions to government agencies, universities, media outlets, political pollsters, healthcare organizations, and more. The company combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver superior results and empower clients with actionable insights.
