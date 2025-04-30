Record-Breaking Rolls for a Great Cause During Extra Life's Tabletop Weekend

"Gamers of all ages rolled up their sleeves and their dice to make a difference for children needing care," said Jeff Montegut, National Director of Extra Life. "Thanks to their passion and dedication, we were able to raise nearly $100,000 for CMN Hospitals in just three days!" Post this

The funds raised during Tabletop Weekend will support local member hospitals in providing life-saving treatments, cutting-edge research, and essential medical equipment for children and their families.

More Gaming Goodness to Come: Star Wars Day!

For those who missed out on the Tabletop Weekend fun, there's another exciting opportunity to support Extra Life right around the corner! Mark your calendars for Star Wars Day: May the 4th. Extra Life will be partnering with various creators and communities to raise funds in galaxies far, far away—well, really right in their local communities. Check out this link on how to get involved and may the force (of fundraising) be with you!

Lights, Camera, Extra Life!

Adding to the excitement, Extra Life is also featured in the highly anticipated movie, Lost Odyssey: God Fall, which dropped on April 11. The film highlights the incredible work of Extra Life and stars Matt Mercer (Critical Role) as Ghentros, Reggie Watts (Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Bronwyn, Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil: Born Again) as Audrey, Felicia Day (Supernatural) as Sylph, and Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow) as Palanon, alongside Game Master Bill Rehor (Beadle & Grimm's).

"It's amazing to see Extra Life's mission reach a wider audience through Lost Odyssey: God Fall," Montegut adds. "This film demonstrates the creativity, collaboration, and empathy that is prevalent among the Tabletop RPG community. We're grateful and proud of our partnership with Lost Odyssey because of their commitment to excellence and their creative ways for supporting CMN Hospitals through Extra Life."

Lost Odyssey's journey that evolved from a home game to full scale tabletop shows and events, highlights the incredible community that's blossomed around it. The team is eager to celebrate these fans and reignite the original passion for storytelling that started it all.

"Kids everywhere build themselves with imagination, and we saw Extra Life directly supporting children in ways we never could, so any attention that we could bring to fans became a core part of our show," said Robert Miller, Executive Producer and Creative Director of Insignis Pictures. "We love bringing together heroes for these little pieces of history, and if they can exist through time as a beacon toward Extra Life for Kids, then the stories themselves become something that can help make an actual physical difference."

Lost Odyssey: God Fall is now available on Geek & Sundry's YouTube channel.

Right now, children's hospitals need YOUR support. Create your fundraising page today at extra-life.org or get start here!

About Extra Life

Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of their local children's hospital through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since its inception, Extra Life has raised $130 million for member hospitals to support kids and their families. Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The Extra Life community fundraises year-round to change kids' health to change the future. Donations go to local member hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

