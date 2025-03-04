Record Set For South Of Broad With The Sale Of 5 East Battery Street For $18.25 Million

This accomplishment underscores the power of teamwork and strategic marketing in achieving the outstanding results that The Cassina Group provides for both their buyers and sellers Post this

This monumental sale is a testament to the expertise of co-listing agents, Robertson Allen and Scotty Brisson, along with the entire team of REALTORS® and marketing professionals at The Cassina Group. The ability to secure a contract in just 39 days highlights the effectiveness of their innovative marketing strategies and the strength of their dedication to clients.

"We are pleased to announce the successful closing of the sale of 5 East Battery, a transaction that exemplifies exceptional collaboration and dedication," said Robertson Allen. "This achievement is the result of a concerted effort by all parties involved, beginning with our esteemed sellers and their team, who ensured the property was presented in impeccable condition for numerous showings. Our gratitude extends to the marketing team at The Cassina Group, whose strategic placement of advertisements in both national and international online and print publications effectively attracted prospective buyers to this remarkable property. We are proud to have been part of this record breaking sale and are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a significant transaction. This accomplishment underscores the power of teamwork and strategic marketing in achieving the outstanding results that The Cassina Group provides for both their buyers and sellers."

"Representing the sellers of 5 East Battery Street has been a true privilege. This iconic home is not only one of the most stunning and historically significant properties in Charleston but also a reflection of the exceptional sellers, truly some of the most civic-minded and brilliant people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing," said Scotty Brisson.

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results locally, nationally, and internationally, The Cassina Group continues to set the standard in the Charleston and surrounding area real estate markets. Whether buying or selling in 2025, clients can expect the same level of excellence and commitment to their real estate journey when leveraging The Cassina Group experts.

With 52 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group had a banner year for 2024, achieving nearly $586 million in closed transactions. For 2025, they are on pace for another remarkable year with over $127 Million in closed sales through the end of February 2025.

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008. For media inquiries, please contact: Angela Tice, Marketing Director, The Cassina Group at 843.628.0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group