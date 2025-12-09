Recording Artist & Pro Wrestler Swerve Strickland Releases Single "HIT DIFFERENT" Featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon & Monteasy

"This record is my comeback in music form, It is confidence. It is everything I fought through, including pressure, wins, and the wolves in sheep's clothing. That is why I call it being 'Swerveconfident.' If I am stepping back into that ring, this is the anthem that has to hit first." Post this

Swerve has spent years proving he is not just a wrestler who makes music, but a true artist with credibility who has earned his stripes and respect in the hip-hop community. XXL Magazine, often referred to as the Bible of Hip Hop, included him in its prestigious Freshman Issue, an honor reserved for artists on the path to becoming hip-hop royalty. He has accumulated almost 6 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music. His media presence includes appearances on The Breakfast Club, HOT 97, and other flagship music platforms. Swerve has transitioned from being a show stealer in the ring to a show stealer on stages throughout the world including Rolling Loud, House of Blues, and international stages from London to New York. His music has been performed live at Wembley Stadium in front of over 85,000 fans in attendance and millions watching on pay-per-view across the world. He has appeared on television with such music industry heavyweights as Rick Ross, Fabolous, Kevin Gates, Bun B, Jim Jones, Westside Gunn, Waka Flocka, and DJ Whoo Kid.

After earning honors such as ESPN's Breakthrough Pro Wrestler of the Year and becoming AEW's first Black World Champion, Swerve is attacking music with the same competitive drive. His collaborations include tracks with Bun B, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Bellinger, amongst others. Instead of forcing his way into new lanes, Swerve continues to authentically and organically crossover.

WHY "HIT DIFFERENT" LIVES UP TO ITS NAME

The track is produced by Profit the Producer, a 2-time Grammy winner for his work on Kanye West's Donda 2. He provides a cinematic track that feels dark at times yet also wants to make the listener move. Upon first listen, fans will agree that this song does indeed hit different. The song opens with Swerve's signature chant, "Whose house? Swerve's House," before Raekwon delivers a vivid, razor-sharp verse. The hook lands immediately, and Swerve follows with a dynamic verse that shifts flows, cadence, and tone while reflecting on injury, resilience, loyalty, and navigating snakes in the music industry. It is a rallying cry for anyone fighting their way back, which Swerve calls being "swerveconfident." Next you hear Monteasy on the bridge with his familiar baritone voice rapping a bridge that is so hard that the listener will find themselves thinking that it is another hook because it, again, hit different. "This record is my comeback in music form," Swerve says. "It is confidence. It is everything I fought through, including pressure, wins, and the wolves in sheep's clothing. That is why I call it being 'Swerveconfident.' If I am stepping back into that ring, this is the anthem that has to hit first."

SWERVE'S WINNING STREAK CONTINUES

His Reebok collaboration with Allen Iverson became the number one selling sneaker in the country

His merchandise is sold nationwide at Hot Topic

His has one of the highest-selling action figures out right now.

He appears as a character in DC Comics

With "Hit Different," Swerve begins a new chapter in music that is powerful, memorable, and undeniable. The single is available now for pre-save, and one listen will confirm the title.

"Hit Different" out 12/10. Visit: www.SwerveStrickland.com

