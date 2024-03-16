Recording Artist Erin Greider Signs with Talent Agency RUNWILD

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 24-year-old singer/songwriter Erin Greider has officially signed with the talent agency RUNWILD. This partnership is set to propel Erin's burgeoning career forward, capitalizing on RUNWILD's extensive network and innovative approach to talent management.

Erin Greider has quickly made a name for herself in the pop music scene with her debut album, "Sim Controllers." Her music, characterized by pop melodies with rock influences, addresses themes of love, loss, and the resilience of youth, resonating deeply with the Gen Z audience. Erin's emotive songwriting and performances across Southern California's most iconic venues have showcased her as a compelling artist in the music industry.

RUNWILD represents a diverse roster of artists and entertainers, emphasizing the development of their careers while managing their business affairs. Their roster includes talents like DatBoiiPolo, ill Nicky, and GRAMMY Award-winning Kobe Honeycutt, among others. RUNWILD is dedicated to nurturing its artists' careers, providing personalized talent management, strategic brand partnerships, and access to exclusive events and networking opportunities.

The collaboration between Erin Greider and the RUNWILD Agency is based on a mutual commitment to innovation and artistic growth. Co-founders Beau Terwilliger, Sukh Jessy, and Zeke Bottorff, along with their team, are focused on leveraging their industry expertise to enhance Erin's performance bookings, expand her tour opportunities, and promote her personal brand and artistic aspirations. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Erin's career, allowing her to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide.

