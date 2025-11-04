Recosoft Launches PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 - Workflow Automation Tools for Adobe® Creative Cloud® Users

"PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 empowers creative professionals with advanced PDF conversion and workflow automation tools", Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation Post this

Key New Features

Adobe Creative Cloud platform support in PDF2ID and DecksMoveIn



Both PDF2ID and DecksMoveIn now provide seamless compatibility with Adobe InDesign 2026





Both PDF2ID and DecksMoveIn now provide seamless compatibility with Adobe InDesign 2026 Footnote recovery in PDF2ID



Accurately recover footnotes during PDF-to-InDesign conversion for academic, technical, and publishing workflows.





Accurately recover footnotes during PDF-to-InDesign conversion for academic, technical, and publishing workflows. PowerPoint review conversion to InDesign notes in DecksMove



InConvert PowerPoint comments and reviews into editable InDesign notes to streamline creative collaboration.





InConvert PowerPoint comments and reviews into editable InDesign notes to streamline creative collaboration. Keynote conversion in PDF2Office



Expand cross-platform PDF conversion to Apple Keynote





Expand cross-platform PDF conversion to Apple Keynote Enhanced PDF conversion accuracy and performance



Faster, more reliable results across multiple document types.

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 is available in the following configurations:

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 for macOS - US$299 annual subscription

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 for Windows - US$299 annual subscription

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 13.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: Adobe InDesign 2022 or higher

Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11

Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer

Application: Adobe InDesign 2022 or higher

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information Recosoft Corporation Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, JapanFax: +81-6-6260-5543 www.recosoft.com

Media Contact

Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 0662605547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com

