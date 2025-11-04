Recosoft Launches PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 - Workflow Automation Tools for Adobe® Creative Cloud® Users

New PDF conversion software streamlines PDF-to-InDesign, PowerPoint-to-InDesign, Keynote conversions, footnote recovery, and creative workflows for designers and marketing professionals
OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recosoft Corporation, a leading provider of PDF-to-Office and creative workflow solutions, today announced the launch of PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026. This latest version of Recosoft's flagship PDF conversion software incorporates enhanced workflow automation tools for the latest Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform, enhancing document conversion efficiency and improving creative productivity for designers, publishers, and enterprise users.
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 includes the latest PDF2ID Professional 2026, DecksMoveIn 2026, PDF2Office 2026, and PDF2Assets 2026, providing unparalleled workflow automation tools for creatives, graphic designers, and marketing professionals using Adobe Creative Cloud. The suite simplifies complex conversions including PDF-to-InDesign, PowerPoint-to-InDesign, PDF-to-Office formats, and graphics asset extraction from PDF files in a single click. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 adds support for Adobe InDesign® 2026, while retaining compatibility with InDesign 2022–2026 on both macOS and Windows.
Key New Features
- Adobe Creative Cloud platform support in PDF2ID and DecksMoveIn
Both PDF2ID and DecksMoveIn now provide seamless compatibility with Adobe InDesign 2026
- Footnote recovery in PDF2ID
Accurately recover footnotes during PDF-to-InDesign conversion for academic, technical, and publishing workflows.
- PowerPoint review conversion to InDesign notes in DecksMove
InConvert PowerPoint comments and reviews into editable InDesign notes to streamline creative collaboration.
- Keynote conversion in PDF2Office
Expand cross-platform PDF conversion to Apple Keynote
- Enhanced PDF conversion accuracy and performance
Faster, more reliable results across multiple document types.
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 is available in the following configurations:
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 for macOS - US$299 annual subscription
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026 for Windows - US$299 annual subscription
System Requirements
Mac OS: macOS 13.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: Adobe InDesign 2022 or higher
Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11
Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer
Application: Adobe InDesign 2022 or higher
