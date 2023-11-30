Recosoft ships ID2Office 2024 - Share InDesign data with Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for Adobe® Illustrator® and Adobe InDesign® has shipped ID2Office 2024; the latest version of the plug-in to export InDesign files and data to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Apple Keynote type.
OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID2Office 2024 has been enhanced to support Adobe InDesign 2024 while retaining support for InDesign 2021 - 2023. ID2Office 2024 also includes several new property controls resulting in higher fidelity conversions. Finally, ID2Office 2024 now includes scope specific changes introduced with macOS 14 and latest Windows 11 updates.
ID2Office converts InDesign files to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Apple Keynote types; converting the text, associated styles, paragraph structure, related property information, tables, graphics, and other objects while matching and maintaining the layout fidelity; enhancing data exchange between InDesign and Office platforms.
Key New Features
- Support for InDesign 2024
ID2Office 2024 adds support for InDesign 2024. InDesign CC 2021 through 2023 are supported as well.
- Support for latest macOS and Windows
ID2Office 2024 supports the OS scope related changes introduced in macOS 14 and Windows 10/11.
- Grep Style support
Grep Style in Paragraph Styles are now processed and interpreted resulting in the correct styles being applied and exported when converting to the Office formats.
- Additional property support
Additional InDesign Text frame and wrap around properties are now supported when exporting to the Office formats resulting in even more accurate conversions.
ID2Office 2024 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per subscription license):
ID2Office Standard 2024 annual subscription (macOS/Windows) US$229.00
ID2Office Professional 2024 annual subscription (macOS only) US$279.00
System Requirements
Mac: macOS 10.15.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: InDesign 2021 - 2024
Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11
Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machine
Application: InDesign 2021 - 2024
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
Contact Information
Recosoft Corporation
Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Fax: +81-6-6260-5543
www.recosoft.com
