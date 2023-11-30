Recosoft ships ID2Office 2024 - Share InDesign data with Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

ID2Office is a critical workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign users, and we are committed to ensuring that it is enhanced every year to deliver the best InDesign to Microsoft Office/Apple Keynote conversion solution. - Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation Post this

Key New Features

Support for InDesign 2024

ID2Office 2024 adds support for InDesign 2024. InDesign CC 2021 through 2023 are supported as well.

ID2Office 2024 adds support for InDesign 2024. InDesign CC 2021 through 2023 are supported as well. Support for latest macOS and Windows

ID2Office 2024 supports the OS scope related changes introduced in macOS 14 and Windows 10/11.

ID2Office 2024 supports the OS scope related changes introduced in macOS 14 and Windows 10/11. Grep Style support

Grep Style in Paragraph Styles are now processed and interpreted resulting in the correct styles being applied and exported when converting to the Office formats.

Grep Style in Paragraph Styles are now processed and interpreted resulting in the correct styles being applied and exported when converting to the Office formats. Additional property support

Additional InDesign Text frame and wrap around properties are now supported when exporting to the Office formats resulting in even more accurate conversions.

ID2Office 2024 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per subscription license):

ID2Office Standard 2024 annual subscription (macOS/Windows) US$229.00

ID2Office Professional 2024 annual subscription (macOS only) US$279.00

System Requirements

Mac: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: InDesign 2021 - 2024

Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11

Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machine

Application: InDesign 2021 - 2024

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

www.recosoft.com

Copyright 2023 Recosoft Corporation

PDF2Assets, DeckMoveIn, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 06-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Recosoft Corporation