Recosoft Ships ID2Office 2026 - One-Click Conversion from InDesign to Word, PowerPoint, and Keynote

Recosoft Corporation, the leading provider of PDF-to-Office and creative workflow solutions, today announced the release of ID2Office® 2026, the latest version of its powerful automation tool that converts Adobe InDesign® files directly to Microsoft® Word, PowerPoint®, and Apple® Keynote formats — all in just one click.
OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID2Office 2026 introduces support for Adobe InDesign 2026 and delivers multiple enhancements for exporting InDesign content to Office and Keynote formats. The new version also incorporates compatibility updates for macOS 26 and Windows 11, ensuring seamless operation across the latest systems.
ID2Office converts InDesign documents into Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Apple Keynote files while preserving text, paragraph styles, character style, tables, graphics, and layout fidelity. This allows designers and business users to repurpose InDesign content easily for Office workflows and presentations, bridging the gap between creative and business productivity.
Key New Features
- Support for Adobe InDesign 2026
Now compatible with InDesign 2026, while continuing to support InDesign CC 2023 through 2025
- Installation against multiple versions of InDesign
ID2Office can now be installed simultaneously against multiple versions of InDesign at once (new for macOS)
- Enhanced Conversion Fidelity
Improved layout and text rendering accuracy for even greater visual consistency across Office and Keynote exports
Availability and Pricing
ID2Office 2026 is available immediately through the Recosoft web store under the following subscription plans:
- ID2Office Standard 2026 (macOS / Windows): US $229.00 per year
- ID2Office Professional 2026 (macOS only): US $279.00 per year
System Requirements
Mac: macOS 13.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: InDesign 2023 - 2026
Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11
Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machine
Application: InDesign 2023 - 2026
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
Contact Information
Recosoft Corporation
Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Fax: +81-6-6260-5543
©Copyright 2025 Recosoft Corporation
PDF2Assets, DeckMoveIn, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 06-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com
SOURCE Recosoft Corporation
