Recosoft Ships ID2Office 2026 - One-Click Conversion from InDesign to Word, PowerPoint, and Keynote

"ID2Office 2026 remains the only solution that accurately and efficiently exports InDesign 2026 content to widely used Office formats — instantly and effortlessly," - Paramjit Chadha, Managing Director of Recosoft Corporation. Post this

Key New Features

Support for Adobe InDesign 2026

Now compatible with InDesign 2026, while continuing to support InDesign CC 2023 through 2025

Installation against multiple versions of InDesign

ID2Office can now be installed simultaneously against multiple versions of InDesign at once (new for macOS)

Enhanced Conversion Fidelity

Improved layout and text rendering accuracy for even greater visual consistency across Office and Keynote exports

Availability and Pricing

ID2Office 2026 is available immediately through the Recosoft web store under the following subscription plans:

ID2Office Standard 2026 (macOS / Windows): US $229.00 per year

ID2Office Professional 2026 (macOS only): US $279.00 per year

System Requirements

Mac: macOS 13.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: InDesign 2023 - 2026

Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11

Hardware: Intel/AMD (equivalent) core i3 or higher CPU machine

Application: InDesign 2023 - 2026

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

www.recosoft.com

©Copyright 2025 Recosoft Corporation

PDF2Assets, DeckMoveIn, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 06-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Recosoft Corporation