Recosoft ships PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 - Edit PDF in InDesign 204, Manipulate PowerPoint in InDesign 2024 & extract PDF graphics assets in a click

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for the Adobe® Creative Cloud® platform has released PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 includes PDF2ID Professional 2024, the PDF-to-InDesign converter; DecksMoveIn 2024, the PowerPoint-to-InDesign conversion plug-in; and PDF2Assets 2024 the image and graphics asset extraction application for PDF files.
OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 contains vital workflow automation tools allowing Creative Professionals using the Adobe Creative Cloud platform, to solve daily PDF-to-InDesign, PowerPoint-to-InDesign, and graphics asset extraction from PDF files in a single click. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 adds support for Adobe InDesign 2024 while also retaining support for InDesign 2021 – 2023 on both the macOS and Windows platforms.
Key Features
- Support for Adobe InDesign 2024
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 has been enhanced to include support for Adobe InDesign 2024.
- Support for latest macOS and Windows scope related changes
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 includes support for macOS 14, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows 11.
- Enhanced PDF and PowerPoint to InDesign conversions
PDF2ID includes many changes enhancing the PDF-to-InDesign process. Additionally, DecksMoveIn incorporates significant improvements with respect to supporting even more PowerPoint data and properties when converted to InDesign type.
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 is available in the following configurations:
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 for macOS - US$299 annual subscription
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 for Windows - US$299 annual subscription
System Requirements
Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher
Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11
Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer
Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
Contact Information
Recosoft Corporation
Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Fax: +81-6-6260-5543
©Copyright 2023 Recosoft Corporation
PDF2Assets, DecksMoveIn, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Paul Chadha, Recosoft, 81 6-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com
SOURCE Recosoft
Share this article