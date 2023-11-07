Recosoft ships PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 - Edit PDF in InDesign 204, Manipulate PowerPoint in InDesign 2024 & extract PDF graphics assets in a click

With the latest release of PDF2ID Professional Suite, we have ensured that Creative Professionals who rely on the Adobe Creative Cloud platform have uninterrupted access to our toolset with the newest version of InDesign" - Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation Post this

Support for Adobe InDesign 2024

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 has been enhanced to include support for Adobe InDesign 2024.

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 has been enhanced to include support for Adobe InDesign 2024. Support for latest macOS and Windows scope related changes

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 includes support for macOS 14, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows 11.

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 includes support for macOS 14, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows 11. Enhanced PDF and PowerPoint to InDesign conversions

PDF2ID includes many changes enhancing the PDF-to-InDesign process. Additionally, DecksMoveIn incorporates significant improvements with respect to supporting even more PowerPoint data and properties when converted to InDesign type.

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 is available in the following configurations:

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 for macOS - US$299 annual subscription

PDF2ID Professional Suite 2024 for Windows - US$299 annual subscription

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher

Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11

Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer

Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

www.recosoft.com

©Copyright 2023 Recosoft Corporation

PDF2Assets, DecksMoveIn, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Paul Chadha, Recosoft, 81 6-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com

SOURCE Recosoft