Recosoft ships PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 - Convert PDFs & PowerPoint files to Adobe® InDesign® 2025, transform PDFs to Office formats & extract graphics from PDFs

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for Adobe Creative Cloud® has released PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 includes PDF2ID Professional 2025, the best PDF-to-InDesign tool; DecksMoveIn 2025, the only PowerPoint-to-InDesign conversion plug-in; PDF2Assets 2025, the graphics asset extraction application for PDF files; and the new PDF2Office 2025 application for converting PDFs to editable Word, PowerPoint and Excel formats.
OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 is comprised of a set of tools designed for Creatives, Graphics designers, and Marketing professionals using the Creative Cloud apps, to solve complex PDF-to-InDesign, PowerPoint-to-InDesign conversions and graphics asset extraction from PDF files in 1-click. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 includes support for Adobe InDesign 2025 while also retaining support for InDesign 2021 – 2025 for macOS and Windows. PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 now includes PDF2Office, the PDF-to-Microsoft-Office formats conversion application as part of the suite.
Key Features
- Support for Adobe InDesign 2025
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 adds support for InDesign 2025.
- Support for latest macOS and Windows scope related changes
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 includes support for macOS 15, and scope specific changes introduced in Windows 11.
- PDF2Office 2025 application
PDF2Office 2025 has been added into the suite allowing for batch converting PDFs to editable Word, PowerPoint and Excel files.
- Enhancements to all core tools
All core products, PDF2ID Professional, DecksMoveIn and PDF2Assets contain numerous enhancements improving conversion and extraction fidelity.
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 is available in the following configurations:
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 for macOS - US$299 annual subscription
PDF2ID Professional Suite 2025 for Windows - US$299 annual subscription
System Requirements
Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher
Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11
Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer
Application: Adobe InDesign 2021 or higher
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
