Recosoft ships PDF2ID Standard 2024 - Convert and Edit PDF in Adobe® InDesign® 2024

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for the Adobe Creative Cloud® platform has shipped PDF2ID Standard 2024 for Adobe InDesign 2024.
OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDF2ID Standard 2024 integrates with Adobe InDesign 2024 and includes support for macOS 14 along with recent scope specific changes introduced with the Windows platform. PDF2ID Standard 2024 includes additional controls further fine-tuning the PDF to InDesign conversion process.
PDF2ID Standard 2024 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):
PDF2ID Standard 2024 US$ 219.00
PDF2ID Standard 2024 Upgrade US$ 109.00
PDF2ID converts PDF and Windows XPS files into fully editable InDesign files allowing PDF and XPS data recovery within InDesign. PDF2ID is the de-facto PDF converter for InDesign, allowing anyone to open, convert and edit PDF and XPS documents in InDesign; eliminating the need to use or acquire other PDF and XPS conversion tools.
Key New Features
• Adobe InDesign 2024 support
PDF2ID 2024 integrates with Adobe InDesign 2024 (InDesign CC 2019 through InDesign 2023 are supported as well).
• Support for latest macOS and Windows
PDF2ID 2024 supports the OS scope related changes introduced into macOS 14 and Windows 10/11.
• PNG Filter support
Filter types can be specified when converting to the PNG image format.
• Baseline Options
Text Frame - Baseline options can now be specified. Leading or Ascent can be specified via PDF2ID - Preferences.
• PDF conversion improvements
Table cell merging, vector graphics handling, hidden data removal, conversion related enhancements and other stability related improvements have been made.
System Requirements
Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: InDesign (CC 2019 to 2024 releases)
Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11
Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer
Application: InDesign (CC 2019 to 2024 releases)
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity for Creative Professionals. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
Contact Information
Recosoft Corporation
Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku,
Osaka, Japan
Fax: +81-6-6260-5543
Media Contact
Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 06-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com
SOURCE Recosoft Corporation
