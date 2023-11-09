Recosoft ships PDF2ID Standard 2024 - Convert and Edit PDF in Adobe® InDesign® 2024

Ever since 2007, when PDF2ID was first released for Adobe InDesign, we have received proactive feedback from our customers on their requirement and have incorporated them - Paramjit Chadha, MD, Recosoft Corporation Post this

PDF2ID Standard 2024 US$ 219.00

PDF2ID Standard 2024 Upgrade US$ 109.00

PDF2ID converts PDF and Windows XPS files into fully editable InDesign files allowing PDF and XPS data recovery within InDesign. PDF2ID is the de-facto PDF converter for InDesign, allowing anyone to open, convert and edit PDF and XPS documents in InDesign; eliminating the need to use or acquire other PDF and XPS conversion tools.

Key New Features

• Adobe InDesign 2024 support

PDF2ID 2024 integrates with Adobe InDesign 2024 (InDesign CC 2019 through InDesign 2023 are supported as well).

• Support for latest macOS and Windows

PDF2ID 2024 supports the OS scope related changes introduced into macOS 14 and Windows 10/11.

• PNG Filter support

Filter types can be specified when converting to the PNG image format.

• Baseline Options

Text Frame - Baseline options can now be specified. Leading or Ascent can be specified via PDF2ID - Preferences.

• PDF conversion improvements

Table cell merging, vector graphics handling, hidden data removal, conversion related enhancements and other stability related improvements have been made.

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: InDesign (CC 2019 to 2024 releases)

Windows: Windows 10, Windows 11

Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer

Application: InDesign (CC 2019 to 2024 releases)

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity for Creative Professionals. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku,

Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

www.recosoft.com

Copyright 2023 Recosoft Corporation

DecksMoveIn, PDF2Assets, IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe System Incorporated in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Paul Chadha, Recosoft Corporation, 81 06-6260-5547, [email protected], www.recosoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Recosoft Corporation