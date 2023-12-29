Recovery Community Organization Certification Program Launches in Washington, D.C.

This certification program recognizes organizations that champion recovery and support individuals, families, and communities affected by addiction. Post this

This is a significant step toward creating a network of certified organizations that demonstrate a commitment to best practices and person-centered recovery.

About Faces & Voices of Recovery:

Faces & Voices of Recovery is a national organization dedicated to de-stigmatizing addiction, advocating for recovery-inclusive policies, and connecting friends, families, communities, and allies to the resources they need. Learn more at https://facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/.

