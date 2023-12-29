Recovery Community Organization Certification Program Launches in Washington, D.C.

Faces & Voices of Recovery launches a new Certification Program for Recovery Community Organizations.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark initiative to further empower and legitimize organizations committed to supporting recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, Faces & Voices of Recovery is proud to introduce its Recovery Community Organization (RCO) Certification Program. This program recognizes and certifies organizations that champion the cause of recovery and provide essential support to individuals, families, and communities affected by addiction.
The RCO Certification Program has been shaped by conversations with stakeholders, subject-matter experts, and members of The Alliance for Recovery Centered Organizations. The straightforward process offers a peer stamp of approval, a springboard for funding opportunities, and a safeguard for the authenticity and grassroots nature of RCOs.
This is a significant step toward creating a network of certified organizations that demonstrate a commitment to best practices and person-centered recovery.
About Faces & Voices of Recovery:
Faces & Voices of Recovery is a national organization dedicated to de-stigmatizing addiction, advocating for recovery-inclusive policies, and connecting friends, families, communities, and allies to the resources they need. Learn more at https://facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/.
