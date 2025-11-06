Recovery Connections of Maine Now In-Network with UnitedHealthcare

Our mission has always been to make recovery accessible to everyone who needs it Post this

"Our mission has always been to make recovery accessible to everyone who needs it," said Michael R. Smith, CEO of Recovery Connections of Maine. "By partnering with UnitedHealthcare, we're ensuring that more Mainers can get the care, structure, and community support they deserve—close to home."

RCOM provides a holistic, evidence-based continuum of care, integrating clinical therapy, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), peer recovery coaching, and community reintegration support. With locations throughout the Lewiston-Auburn area, and a growing footprint serving clients across the state, RCOM is dedicated to helping individuals rebuild their lives in recovery through compassion, accountability, and connection.

About Recovery Connections of Maine

Recovery Connections of Maine (RCOM) is a licensed behavioral-health organization offering PHP, IOP, and outpatient treatment programs, as well as recovery housing, for individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders. With a focus on holistic care and long-term recovery, RCOM serves men and women from all over Maine, providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for healing and growth.

