Recovery Connections of Maine Now In-Network with UnitedHealthcare

LEWISTON, Maine, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery Connections of Maine (RCOM), a leading provider of comprehensive addiction and mental-health treatment services, is proud to announce that it is now officially in-network with UnitedHealthcare. This partnership significantly expands access for individuals and families across Maine—particularly in the greater Lewiston-Auburn and Portland regions—to receive affordable, high-quality treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental-health disorders.
RCOM offers Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) programs for both men and women, as well as recovery housing options designed to promote long-term success. By becoming in-network with UnitedHealthcare, RCOM removes financial barriers for many Mainers seeking help and ensures that members can receive treatment covered by their insurance.
"Our mission has always been to make recovery accessible to everyone who needs it," said Michael R. Smith, CEO of Recovery Connections of Maine. "By partnering with UnitedHealthcare, we're ensuring that more Mainers can get the care, structure, and community support they deserve—close to home."
RCOM provides a holistic, evidence-based continuum of care, integrating clinical therapy, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), peer recovery coaching, and community reintegration support. With locations throughout the Lewiston-Auburn area, and a growing footprint serving clients across the state, RCOM is dedicated to helping individuals rebuild their lives in recovery through compassion, accountability, and connection.
Recovery Connections of Maine (RCOM) is a licensed behavioral-health organization offering PHP, IOP, and outpatient treatment programs, as well as recovery housing, for individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders. With a focus on holistic care and long-term recovery, RCOM serves men and women from all over Maine, providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for healing and growth.
