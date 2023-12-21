Recovery Is Not A Goal To Achieve, But A Lifestyle To Live

Recovery is my life and I feel compelled to be of service and share my story to help other struggling addicts Post this

"Recovery is my life and I feel compelled to be of service and share my story to help other struggling addicts," said Dernberger.

Debby Dernberger has a creative but tragic tale to tell about her life's journey. With 25 years of sobriety, she has fought her demons that almost destroyed her. A family life like no other was a real challenge to rise above. She now thrives on planet earth. She is a poet and artist, who has had her poetry published in magazines and her art displayed in local galleries. Dernberger lives on the Big Island in Hawaii.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Addicts, Fools and Survivors is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

