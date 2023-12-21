Recovery Is Not A Goal To Achieve, But A Lifestyle To Live

Xulon Press presents a lifelong tale of recovery.
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Debby Dernberger has made her recovery from various forms of addiction part of her thriving lifestyle, which she talks about in Addicts, Fools and Survivors ($16.99, paperback, 9781662891007; $7.99, e-book, 9781662891014).
Dernberger is an alcoholic, addict, compulsive over eater, and codependent sex and love addict who has been in recovery for 25 years. She is also an abuse survivor, who learned to stay under the radar and avoid asking for help, which only compounded her problems. After she finally sought help at the age of 33, she was able to begin the uphill climb to sobriety, and a tale at once too horrible to tell and too good to be true.
"Recovery is my life and I feel compelled to be of service and share my story to help other struggling addicts," said Dernberger.
Debby Dernberger has a creative but tragic tale to tell about her life's journey. With 25 years of sobriety, she has fought her demons that almost destroyed her. A family life like no other was a real challenge to rise above. She now thrives on planet earth. She is a poet and artist, who has had her poetry published in magazines and her art displayed in local galleries. Dernberger lives on the Big Island in Hawaii.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Addicts, Fools and Survivors is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
