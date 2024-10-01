Recovery Point Systems Expands Backup Portfolio with Rubrik Backup as a Service (BaaS) With Assured Data Protection

"We are delighted to partner with Recovery Point Systems to deliver the best-of-breed backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solutions as a service to its portfolio of solutions." Brian Dutton, CRO, Americas, Assured Data Protection Post this

"We chose to add Rubrik BaaS to our leading-edge DRaaS and cyber resiliency portfolio for several reasons, not the least of which are their proven, enterprise-class solution and their "Leader" standing in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for multiple consecutive years," said Jack Dziak, Executive Chairman and CEO of Recovery Point. "Leveraging Assured as the delivery arm for this service, we are thrilled to offer exceptional cyber resilience capabilities for x86 Rubrik backup and recovery with ransomware protection. This partnership provides us with a turnkey competitive solution, and we anticipate a successful collaboration as we continue to enhance our backup and recovery portfolio."

Brian Dutton, Chief Revenue Officer for Americas, Assured, added, "We are delighted to partner with Recovery Point Systems to deliver the best-of-breed backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solutions as a service to its portfolio of solutions. Organizations need to enable cyber resilience in the face of the increasing cyber threat landscape, and we are committed to working with Recovery Point Systems to complement its existing security stack with backup and disaster recovery services to every business that needs it."

Recovery Point's Rubrik BaaS includes:

MANAGED BACKUP: Backup, archiving, and recovery of Rubrik data in an appliance-based model for simplified deployment using ProtectView, Assured's management portal.

OFF-SITE REPLICATION: Copies of critical backup data saved to a secondary site in a secure Tier-III Recovery Point data center.

DISASTER RECOVERY: Recovery of critical systems leveraging Assured's cleanroom and runbook automation.

CYBER RESILIENCY: Monitoring of business-critical data to prevent data loss from cyberattacks.

THREAT HUNTING: Prevention of malware reinfection through data history analysis for indicators of compromise identifying the initial point, scope, and time of infection.

In addition to BaaS for Rubrik x86 environments, Recovery Point clients can uniquely protect heterogeneous environments with our DRaaS and cyber resiliency solutions. Our expertise spans all platforms, infrastructures, and services we support, including storage, network, mainframe, midrange, cloud, and x86 systems. With IBM-certified experts on staff, we provide specialized support for your iSeries, pSeries, and zSeries workloads.

To learn more about Recovery Point and the latest addition to our backup portfolio, visit https://recoverypoint.com/services/data-protection/backup/.

About Recovery Point

Recovery Point is a pure play provider of true end-to-end recovery and continuity solutions. As an award-winning nationwide leader in data protection and business resilience services, we serve organizations ranging from the Fortune 500 to SMBs, as well as federal, state, and local governments. We have the experts, the technology, and the platform to ensure resiliency and recovery across changing cyber threats and technology environments. For more information about Recovery Point, visit http://www.recoverypoint.com.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit http://www.assured-dp.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit http://www.abry.com.

Media Contact

Erin Steinmetz, Erin Steinmetz Point, 240-632-7007, [email protected], www.recoverypoint.com.

Matthew Valleskey, Assured Data Protection, 703-888-4783, [email protected], www,assured-dp.com

