Recovery Unplugged Launches Adolescent Treatment Program at Its Northern Virginia Location

"In a time when fentanyl is leading to record high overdose deaths among teenagers, and an epidemic of mental illness has gripped adolescents across the country, we need to do everything we can," says David Engwall, MS, LPC, Executive Director of Recovery Unplugged Northern Virginia. Tweet this

While the program is currently only accessible virtually, Recovery Unplugged plans to integrate it into its in-person care model as soon as possible. It is currently covered by multiple insurance providers, including but not limited to Aetna (Medicaid and commercial), Cigna, Carefirst, and PP/SS.

Patients can enroll now and will also have access to nurse and case management coordination for continuity of care.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help patients heal from substance use disorder and other mental health challenges. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our care model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX, Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; and Merchantville, NJ, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

