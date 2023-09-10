Recovery Unplugged Launches Spanish - Language Treatment Track to Reduce Barriers to Care

"The problems and impact of addiction are universal and span all languages," says Recovery Unplugged Executive Vice President of Digital Health and Growth, Riley Osborne, CPRS. Tweet this

Recovery Unplugged is pleased to be able to offer more patients help as addiction and mental health struggles continue to impact many cultural communities across the United States, "The problems and impact of addiction are universal and span all languages," says Recovery Unplugged Executive Vice President of Digital Health and Growth, Riley Osborne, CPRS. "Meeting people where they are in their recovery journeys requires being able to effectively communicate with them. These resources not only allow us to understand where they've been and what they need but also to show them that we care enough to connect with them as individuals."

Recovery Unplugged launched its Spanish-language initiative earlier this month and has already begun engaging with more patients who need help.

About Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health

Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help patients heal from substance use disorder and other mental health challenges. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our care model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; and Merchantville, NJ, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

