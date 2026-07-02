Recruit CRM expands into Contract Staffing with Timesheets & AI Agents

Recruit CRM introduces Timesheets, Invoicing, and AI-Agents to help staffing agencies manage contract placements faster and scale operations efficiently.

NORWOOD, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruit CRM is now the only AI-first platform for contract staffing agencies that combines ATS, CRM, Timesheets, Invoicing, Reports & AI Agents in one system.

These capabilities position Recruit CRM as a complete solution for staffing agencies seeking to streamline temporary and contract recruitment while eliminating administrative friction throughout a candidate's lifecycle.

Recruit CRM's integrated suite enables agencies to track contractor hours in real time, automate billing cycles, and deploy AI agents to handle repetitive tasks, all from a unified platform. Truly unifying Front and Back-office teams on 1 single system.

1.Timesheets

The Timesheets feature enables contract workers and supervisors to submit, track, and approve hours in real time via web and mobile interfaces.

Key capabilities:

Auto-generated timesheets based on job start and end dates (no manual creation needed)

Customizable rule engine to define working methods, schedules, and overtime calculations (daily and weekly)

Multiple time entries within a single day

Three automated reminder types for contractors, clients, and recruiters

Dedicated portals for contractors to submit and track timesheets, and clients to approve them

Reimbursement request functionality directly within timesheets

Real-time status updates and approval notifications

Timesheets integrate directly with contractor records, creating a single source of truth for each placement.

2.Invoicing

Once timesheets are approved, the Invoicing feature automatically generates client invoices based on billable hours.

Key capabilities:

Automatic invoice generation from approved timesheets

Customizable templates with agency branding and compliance notes

Configurable payment terms and late-payment handling

Real-time payment tracking (paid, overdue, pending status)

Automatic reminders for overdue invoices

Audit trail linking invoices directly to approved timesheets

Improved cash flow forecasting and visibility

Invoicing automation reduces billing administration from hours per week to minutes. Invoices are generated, formatted, and queued for delivery automatically.

Revenue leakage is eliminated through real-time tracking and automated follow-ups. For agencies operating on thin margins, the cash flow acceleration directly impacts profitability.

3.AI Agents

Recruit CRM's AI agents handle routine, high-volume tasks that would otherwise require dedicated admin staff.

Available agents:

Custom Field Parser Agent: Auto-populates data into custom fields & tags, reducing manual data entry

Resume Formatting Agent: Generates professionally formatted AI resumes with custom branding and redaction rules

Candidate Submission Agent: Creates branded, personalized submission emails automatically

Candidate Pitching Agent: Generates customized pitch emails with your design themes with minimal manual effort.

These agents help with pre-screening candidates, composing timesheet reminders, following up on overdue invoices, and flagging compliance issues.

4.Workflow Automation

Beyond AI agents, Recruit CRM's no-code automation builder lets agencies create custom workflows tailored to their operations.

Example workflows:

When a timesheet is submitted, trigger an approval notification to supervisors

When an invoice is overdue, send automatic escalation alerts to clients

When a placement is completed, automatically archive records and generate performance summaries

When a contractor submits hours, validate against rules and flag discrepancies

Workflows are built by agency staff (operations managers, recruiters, executives) without requiring developers or IT involvement. The no-code interface is intuitive. Common templates are pre-built.

End-to-end contract staffing operations

These features integrate seamlessly with Recruit CRM's contract staffing solution. Sourcing, candidate management, job posting, skill-based matching, and client communication all feed into a unified system.

The entire contract staffing lifecycle (from requisition through placement, invoicing, and completion) is captured, automated, and optimized within a single platform.

Why Recruit CRM for contract staffing?

Contract staffing agencies need operational speed, reliable systems, and cost control. Recruit CRM delivers on all three. The platform is built to reduce time-to-placement, improve cash flow, cut administrative costs, and ensure compliance. These are the four priorities that define success in contract staffing. You can book a personalized demo to understand how Recruit CRM actually works.

About Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM is the highest-rated ATS+ CRM platform for recruitment and staffing agencies. Trusted by 2,500+ firms across 100+ countries, it combines sourcing, candidate management, seamless integrations, and AI-driven automation to help agencies scale operations and close placements faster.

Recruit CRM offers three plans: Pro, Business, and Enterprise. Pick what fits your scale, and add specific enterprise features to Pro or Business as needed. Setup is simple, with support that replies in 2 minutes. Most agencies go live within 1-2 weeks.

Media Contact

Sagar Khanapurkar, Recruit CRM, 91 9049096801, [email protected], https://recruitcrm.io/

SOURCE Recruit CRM