Recruitics Announces Appointment of Bob Lord to Board of Advisors

"Bob's exceptional skill in assembling impactful networks and addressing complex challenges is going to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our products, our company, and our industry." - Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics

During his tenure as Senior Vice President of IBM (NYSE: IBM), Bob served as the company's first Chief Digital Officer, revolutionizing the global consumption of IBM products and services. As SVP of IBM's Worldwide Ecosystem & Cognitive Applications, Bob redefined the go-to-market strategy by fostering an open ecosystem with developers, partners, and buyers. Bob's unique ability to convene powerful ecosystems has enabled collaboration among clients, business partners, and competitors to address the complex challenges facing both business and society.

Bob has a proven track record of delivering consistently profitable growth and business transformation. As President of AOL (NYSE: AOL), he steered the company's evolution into a global advertising platform, transforming the $3 trillion digital media buying industry and selling AOL to Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in 2015. During his role as Global CEO of Razorfish (formerly NASDAQ: RAZF, AQNT, MSFT), Bob led the digital consultancy through a transformative journey, working with clients like Cisco, Condé Nast, Ford, Mercedes, State Farm, and Pfizer. Razorfish was ultimately sold to the Publicis Groupe, where Bob was promoted to run the Groupe's Digital Interactive businesses.

Bob currently is an Executive Fellow for the Entrepreneurial Leadership program at the Harvard Business School and is the co-author of Converge: Transforming Business at the Intersection of Marketing and Technology. Bob has served on the boards of William Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), Partnership for New York City, Screenvision Media, and various Blackstone portfolio companies.

About Recruitics

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.

