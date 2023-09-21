Recruitics CEO Made TAtech's Fall Class of Top 100 TA Thought Leaders

At Recruitics, we place immense importance on product innovation and technological advancement as we strive to enable organizations to effortlessly attract and hire exceptional talent. - Adam Stafford, CEO Tweet this

TAtech recognizes the exceptional contributions of 100 standout professionals within the talent acquisition realm, acknowledging them as influential thought leaders in the field. As part of this ongoing recognition, TAtech unveils 25 new honorees with each passing season, and this fall, we have the privilege of celebrating alongside the esteemed alumni.

Having joined Recruitics in 2016, Adam's exceptional leadership propelled him to his current role as CEO, which he has held since the beginning of this year. Since then, Recruitics has achieved remarkable milestones --- such as launching its Automated Marketing Platform (AMP) and Fusion, a quality applicant delivery platform, as well as the acquisition of Jamyr, a scalable solution for video recruitment, and unveiling Vision, our AI-powered, next generation, recruitment analytics platform --- all of these accomplishments further solidify Recruitics position as a market leader in programmatic advertising and recruitment marketing.

Each of the distinguished leaders, now part of the TAtech Top 100, consistently demonstrate innovative thinking and approaches within the talent acquisition domain. Their unwavering commitment to enhancing talent attraction, engagement, and acquisition processes has been instrumental in driving the industry forward. Drawing from their wealth of experience, they have not only pioneered cutting-edge talent acquisition tools but have also introduced innovative concepts that are elevating the effectiveness and efficiency of recruitment strategies on a global scale.

"I'm honored to join the TAtech 100 list alongside my fellow Recruitics leaders and industry luminaries Tim Dineen, our Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer (Class of 2022) and Ryan Christoi, our President, Enterprise (Class of 2021)," says Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics. "At Recruitics, we place immense importance on product innovation and technological advancement as we strive to enable organizations to effortlessly attract and hire exceptional talent. Looking ahead, I'm thrilled by the myriad possibilities that AI offers for positive impact in our fast evolving space, and I can't wait to help this great industry build the future of TA."

Thank you TAtech for recognizing Adam's amazing leadership, alongside his fellow classmates, for their contributions to the talent acquisition space.

To learn more about the Top 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leaders and check out other Selectees in previous classes, visit TAtech's website.

About Recruitics

Recruitics is a data-driven recruitment marketing agency with an AI-powered recruitment technology platform that makes it easy for the world's leading brands to attract and hire great talent.

Founded in 2012, Recruitics is headquartered in Norwalk, CT, with offices across North America and Europe. The company delivers recruitment marketing solutions to clients around the globe including candidate targeting and acquisition, applicant nurturing and engagement, employer branding, career sites, programmatic advertising, data analytics, and more.

To learn more, visit http://www.recruitics.com or write to [email protected].

