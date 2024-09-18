Recruitics Launches Monthly 'Talent Market Index' Report

"We created the Talent Market Index Report to help provide actionable insights and inform recruitment strategies by going beyond the existing jobs numbers and offering a deeper dive into what's happening in the labor market with industry-specific hiring trends." -- Adam Stafford, CEO, Recruitics Post this

"We created the Talent Market Index Report to help provide actionable insights and inform recruitment strategies by going beyond the existing jobs numbers and offering a deeper dive into what's happening in the labor market with industry-specific hiring trends," said Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics. "The August Report data shows that while retail is enjoying what is likely a brief period of price stabilization, sectors like healthcare and IT see escalating expenses as they vie for a shrinking pool of skilled professionals. This shift points to the need for adaptable, data-backed hiring strategies in a time of increasing competition for talent."

Sector-Specific Highlights:

Overall Trends: Market prices to attract talent continue to trend upward year-over-year while month-over-month changes diverge across industries.

Retail: Market prices decreased sharply by 40.73% over the past month and by 56.39% over the past year, reflecting a stabilization post-aggressive early holiday hiring and moderated inflation. An increase in applicants has further driven down competition for the fewer non-seasonal roles that opened through August.

Transportation & Logistics: Prices decreased 5.07% month-over-month and 24.67% year-over-year, indicating a steady decline in industry hiring costs as supply chain disruptions moderate and high interest rates weigh on consumer demand.

Hospitality: A 33.8% reduction in prices in August indicates a slight market correction following peak summer hiring. However, the sector remains robust with service roles in high-demand and hiring costs sharply up 223.67% year-over-year as travel has rebounded post-pandemic.

Healthcare: Market prices increased by 11.88% month-over-month and 35.12% year-over-year, driven by continued demand and competition for healthcare professionals amid demographic shifts and evolving care models.

IT & Related: Although talent attraction prices in IT showed only a small increase of 0.53% in August, they have surged 112.39% over the past year after initial waves of post-pandemic layoffs in tech, fueled by the need for expertise in AI, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Finance & Operations: A minor 2.20% decrease in August reflects a cautious hiring strategy. Yet, the sector has seen a 48.33% year-over-year increase in talent attraction prices, driven by the demand for roles in data analytics, regulatory compliance, and sustainability.

The Talent Market Index Report leverages billions of data points from job advertisements and proprietary Recruitics data, tracking key metrics such as Cost per Click (CPC) and Cost per Application (CPA) across diverse job categories. By analyzing these factors, it serves as a complement to traditional economic indicators like the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report and ADP payroll data to help inform trends in employer hiring and provide added context to what's driving labor market shifts.

Looking ahead, Recruitics will continue to track fluctuations in talent attraction costs across various industries via the Talent Market Index Report, offering a unique lens on the evolving labor market. As economic conditions shift, businesses can rely on this data to adapt their recruitment strategies and stay competitive in attracting top talent.

For more information about the Talent Market Index and to access the latest insights from the August 2024 Report, visit https://info.recruitics.com/blog/talent-market-index-09_24.

About Recruitics

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Media Contact

Mona Tawakali, CSO, Recruitics, 1 925-284-6228, [email protected], recruitics.com

SOURCE Recruitics