Recruitics Talent Market Index: November Report Highlights Seasonal Hiring Surge and Post-Election Labor Market Outlook

Seasonal Trends Highlight Increased Demand

With the holiday season underway, retail and logistics sectors are intensifying hiring to meet rising e-commerce demand. Companies such as Amazon, UPS, and FedEx are significantly scaling their seasonal workforce, despite a cautious consumer spending outlook. Prices for retail talent attraction rose nearly 28% month-over-month, but are down 10% year-over-year, indicating easing competition for talent. Meanwhile, logistics roles show strong demand with talent attraction prices in the transportation & logistics industry up 36% month-over-month and 65% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of increased online shopping.

Post-Election Labor Market Dynamics

The recent U.S. election brings a new wave of uncertainty, with anticipated policy shifts likely to impact labor markets. The latest report outlines five major takeaways post-election with an explanation of what it means for both employers and job seekers, including how policy changes could lower labor prices and the potential increased support for certain industries. Potential tax reforms and deregulation could boost sectors like manufacturing and logistics, while stricter immigration policies may worsen labor shortages in industries reliant on immigrant workers, such as agriculture and hospitality.

Looking Ahead: Adapting to a Complex Hiring Landscape

The combined pressures of seasonal hiring and post-election policy shifts create a mixed outlook for the labor market. Employers should leverage data-driven insights to navigate the evolving landscape and refine their recruitment strategies. Job seekers, particularly those in logistics and technology roles, are advised to focus on in-demand skills and remain adaptable to maximize job prospects.

Recruitics will hold a LinkedIn Live session on November 19, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST, where Chief Executive Officer Adam Stafford and Chief Strategy Officer Mona Tawakali will explore the report in more detail. To join, visit https://www.linkedin.com/events/7264385660617216000.

The Recruitics Talent Market Index aggregates billions of data points from job advertisements and proprietary Recruitics data, tracking key metrics such as Cost per Click (CPC) and Cost per Application (CPA) across diverse job categories each month. By providing unique insights into how these metrics drive recruitment trends, the Talent Market Index complements traditional labor market indicators like the Bureau of Labor Statistics' jobs report and ADP payroll data.

Click for more information and access to the full report: Talent Market Index Report November Release.

About Recruitics

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.

