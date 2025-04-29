Recruitics Unveils ApplyAnywhere™ to Reduce Cost Per Quality Applicant by 33%

Customers achieved a boost in quality hiring outcomes, including a 33% reduction in cost per quality applicant and a 50% increase in conversion rate.
NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitics, the industry-leading AI-powered recruitment marketing platform, today announced the official launch of ApplyAnywhere™, a new solution built to turn every online channel into a candidate conversion engine and drive higher-quality hiring results.
ApplyAnywhere addresses two of today's biggest recruitment challenges at once: the growing drop-off in application completions and the rising flood of unqualified applicants. By 2028, one in four job candidates globally will be fake, according to research and advisory firm Gartner, and employers must work now to future-proof their hiring processes. By removing unnecessary friction and introducing purposeful "positive friction" through integrated screener questions, ApplyAnywhere ensures more of the right candidates complete the application process and get delivered directly into a client's ATS, CRM, or engagement solution for next steps.
Early results show employers using ApplyAnywhere have achieved an average 33% reduction in cost per quality applicant and a 50% increase in conversion rates.
Built for Quality, Not Just Quantity
Today's hiring market demands more than volume. Every unnecessary step in an application process can cost employers the talent they actually want. ApplyAnywhere enables a seamless, mobile-first application experience from LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, ZipRecruiter, and more—while embedding smart screening questions that help identify and surface the most qualified candidates without losing momentum.
"Hiring is about access to the right candidates," said Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics. "ApplyAnywhere meets job seekers where they are, creates a frictionless experience for those who fit, and introduces just enough positive friction to ensure quality. It doesn't just speed up applications, it improves them."
Transforming Talent Acquisition with Smarter Experiences
ApplyAnywhere also strengthens employer branding by delivering a faster, more intuitive candidate journey. Candidates complete applications without platform switches or complex redirects, improving the employer's first impression while boosting quality application volume. Real-time analytics provide talent acquisition teams with clear visibility into application performance and candidate quality across channels.
With ApplyAnywhere, Recruitics reinforces its commitment to rethinking recruitment marketing technology by building solutions that prioritize the needs of today's employers and the expectations of modern candidates.
About Recruitics
Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.
