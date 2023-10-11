Recruitics Unveils Brion™: The World's First AI-Powered Conversational Analytics Experience for Talent Acquisition

"Our intent with Brion is to make the complex world of recruitment marketing analytics data fully accessible to every TA professional, regardless of their level of training and comfort with traditional data analysis." - Adam Stafford, CEO at Recruitics. Tweet this

AI-Powered Chatbot Analyst: Unlock deep data insights using natural language queries.

Personalized Insight and Experience: Receive tailored insights and performance optimization tips based on Vision Analytics reports.

Cross-Contextual Analysis: Weave together the entire picture across all of your Vision Analytics dashboards by submitting a single question or prompt.

Regional Labor Market Analysis: Leverage and incorporate millions of global labor data points to gain a competitive advantage in the job advertising market.

Vision Platform Integration: Amplify the capabilities of Recruitics' advanced Vision Analytics data platform with an integrated chatbot analyst working by your side.

Brion's ability to efficiently and accurately answer end-users' questions related to campaign and job optimization is poised to reshape the hiring analytics landscape. Brion excels at fetching, analyzing, and simplifying large volumes of data to provide thoughtful answers to intricate data questions. Brion is the ultimate analytics dashboard guide for users seeking to enhance their current and future recruitment marketing campaigns with data-driven insights.

Recruitics CEO, Adam Stafford, shared his enthusiasm for Brion's launch:

"Brion represents a tidal shift in the world of talent acquisition analytics. Our intent with Brion is to make the complex world of recruitment marketing analytics data fully accessible to every TA professional, regardless of their level of training and comfort with traditional data analysis. Data-driven decision-making is one of our core values, and we're thrilled to usher in a new era where conversational analytics technology enables every TA professional to use data directly to drive better results for their companies, ultimately achieving their recruitment goals faster and more efficiently."

Brion is being demonstrated publicly for the first time on October 12th at the 2023 HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available to Recruitics' Vision + Enterprise customers beginning the first quarter of 2024 with a general release to follow. For more information about Vision and Brion, please visit our website at www.recruitics.com.

ABOUT RECRUITICS

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics - putting AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.recruitics.com.

