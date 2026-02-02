Recruiting Insight Releases 2026 Agent Migration and Brokerage Model Performance Report

"Firms that facilitate internal mobility protect revenue and retain elite talent far more effectively than those that simply try to block movement." Mark Johnson, MBA, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight Post this

"The data doesn't suggest firms should stop recruiting," said Mark Johnson, MBA, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "It shows that the highest return on retention capital comes from removing friction inside the organization. Firms that facilitate internal mobility protect revenue and retain elite talent far more effectively than those that simply try to block movement."

Mobility Velocity Accelerates Across the Industry: Recruiting Insight's audit confirms that agent movement is not slowing—it is becoming more efficient and more selective.

Annual agent turnover reached 6.8% (±0.4% margin of error), up from 6.0% the prior year, representing a 0.8% year-over-year acceleration;

Internal moves accounted for 1.3% of productive agents, up from 1.0% YoY, signaling growing comfort with brand-internal transfers;

External exits rose to 5.5%, up from 5.0% YoY, reflecting continued competitive pressure across models.

In practical terms, the velocity of movement now averages nearly 350 productive agents per month per MLS, underscoring the need for brokerages to continuously monitor migration patterns.

The 10% Rule: Why Elite Movement Drives Market Outcomes: The report confirms a highly concentrated migration economy. The top 10% of moving agents (1,248 individuals) controlled 44.6% of all migrated production—$7.01 billion in volume. Internal transfers now represent 42% of total agent movement, reinforcing the conclusion that the most valuable talent is not leaving brands—it is relocating within them.

To measure talent efficiency, Recruiting Insight introduced the Efficiency Ratio (ER)—the ratio of departing agent production to incoming agent production. An ER below 1.0 indicates a brokerage is "trading up" in talent quality.

The Northeast Luxury Titan posted the strongest ER at 0.61, with incoming agents 63% more productive than those departing and 91% retention;

The Legacy Institutionalist recorded an ER of 1.28, indicating sustained net talent degradation despite scale.

Migration Timing and Seasonal Dynamics: Migration is not evenly distributed throughout the year. The report identified clear temporal concentration patterns:

Peak movement occurred in April, followed by January;

Quarterly momentum calculations may be influenced by seasonality, reinforcing the importance of year-over-year and rolling analyses rather than single-quarter snapshots.

The Succession Cliff and Concentration Risk: Demographic pressure continues to intensify:

44% of Realtors are over age 60;

21% of "Legacy Veterans" (25+ years) are actively seeking exit strategies;

Offices with greater than 40% production concentration face elevated exposure to targeted team lift-outs and sudden revenue loss.

High-velocity capital migration zones were identified in San Diego ($636.6M) and Washington, D.C. Corridor ($1.2B), where pricing pressure and competitive density combine to accelerate poaching risk.

"Succession is no longer a long-term planning exercise," said Ben Hess, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "It's an immediate operating requirement. Firms that delay addressing concentration and legacy transitions are leaving themselves exposed to abrupt capital flight."

Key Takeaways: The report outlines a practical operating framework for brokerage leaders, including:

The 8 D's of Agent Attraction

A firm-level Self-Assessment Scorecard

A Competitor Playbook Matrix by brokerage model

A structured 90-Day Action Plan for risk mitigation and growth execution

Recruitment strategy must also bifurcate by agent condition:

"Lifeboat" positioning for the 33.3% of movers in production distress (avg. $968,597 volume)

"Incubator" positioning for high-momentum agents seeking scalable infrastructure rather than incremental commission gains

"The next cycle will reward firms that compete on net value, not headcount," Hess added. "Efficiency, durability, and internal alignment are now decisive advantages."

Study Context and Important Limitations: As a leading voice in the industry, Recruiting Insight advocates for the continued success of all brokerage models. This report is intended to help leadership teams interpret complex agent migration data in context, not prescribe one-size-fits-all solutions.

Important considerations include:

Volume metrics do not reflect net profitability or transaction-level costs, which vary significantly by brokerage model;

Concentration risk thresholds (30–40%) may be normal in smaller markets or specialized niches;

Listing ratio benchmarks are market-dependent (luxury markets typically 60–70%, entry-level markets 35–45%);

The analysis does not account for local inventory constraints, interest rate environments, or seasonal market conditions.

About Recruiting Insight: (https://recruitinginsight.net/) is a leading provider of talent acquisition and retention intelligence for the real estate and mortgage industries. Founded in 2005, the firm serves nearly 100 brokers and teams across 100 U.S. markets, delivering proprietary data, strategic frameworks, and operating systems that turn recruiting into a repeatable, defensible growth engine. Its portfolio includes ThirdPool, CoRecruit, TalentScout, and the Core Capacity Index, a proprietary assessment tool designed to identify high-fit, high-performance talent.

About Lone Wolf Technologies: (https://www.lwolf.com/) is the North American leader in residential real estate software, supporting more than 1.5 million real estate professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. The company delivers cloud-based solutions spanning leads, transactions, accounting, and back-office operations, enabling brokerages and agents to build more profitable, scalable businesses.

About MyBFF Social: (https://www.mybffsocial.com/) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in social media, marketing, and advertising for home services and lifestyle brands, franchisors, and private equity portfolios. The firm combines strategic rigor with boutique-level service, delivering multilingual marketing solutions focused on measurable growth and continuous improvement.

