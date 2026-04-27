Recruiting Insight Releases Q1 2026 Agent Migration and Brokerage Model Performance Report

"The wait-and-see market is over," said Mark D. Johnson, MBA, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "The brokerages gaining traction now are the ones with a strong value proposition, a disciplined recruiting process, and the ability to speak directly to what productive agents actually want." Post this

"The wait-and-see market is over," said Mark D. Johnson, MBA, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "The brokerages gaining traction now are the ones with a strong value proposition, a disciplined recruiting process, and the ability to speak directly to what productive agents actually want." The report shows that mid-tier producers are driving much of the movement, creating a more competitive environment for firms looking to recruit and retain top talent.

One of the report's most important findings is that the brokerage model alone does not determine performance. Across traditional, value, virtual, and hybrid brands, the market is split between winners and losers in every category, proving that execution matters more than the label on the sign. The report's Efficiency Ratio (ER) shows that top-performing firms across all model types are gaining more than $2.00 in incoming production for every $1.00 lost, while weaker firms have fallen to an ER of 0.69.

Key findings from the Q1 2026 report include:

1. The Consolidation Playbook: Internal Moves Surge 38% YoY

While external moves surged 25.0%, internal office-to-office transfers grew by 38% year-over-year.

The CEO Takeaway: Internal movers produce an average of $5.47M—a 28% quality premium over external recruits ($4.27M). It is significantly more profitable to retain a high-performer within your ecosystem than to "buy" one from the street. Protecting your existing producers during office mergers or brand shifts is your highest-ROI growth engine.

2. The Execution vs. Model Verdict

The debate over brokerage models is producing the wrong question. Success does not map to model type (Traditional vs. Virtual vs. Flat-Fee). The data shows thriving and struggling firms in every single category.

The CEO Takeaway: There is no "silver bullet" business model. The differentiator is the Efficiency Ratio. Winners maintain an ER above 2.0 (gaining $2.00 for every $1.00 lost), while losers have collapsed to 0.69. Success is a result of operational excellence and recruiting quality, not just your compensation structure.

3. The Productivity Rollercoaster

Only 20% of agents produce consistently quarter-over-quarter. The remaining 80% cycle in and out of production—closing deals one quarter and becoming "invisible" the next. In fact, 1 in 3 agents active in Q1 had zero production the prior quarter.

The CEO Takeaway: Headcount is a vanity metric; consistency is a sanity metric. Recruiting primarily for volume risks bloating overhead with low-activity agents. The most resilient brokerages are those that focus their value proposition on the "Productive Core"—the 1-in-5 professionals who drive the market regardless of the cycle.

"The market is telling brokerages to stop recruiting by instinct and start recruiting by diagnosis," Johnson said. "If too many departures are disappearing into the independent pool, that's not just a recruiting issue — it's a value proposition issue."

The data also makes clear that the real recruiting market is smaller and more concentrated than many firms assume. Only 1 in 5 agents produce consistently quarter over quarter — what Recruiting Insight calls the Productive Core — while the other 80% cycle in and out of production. That means brokerages focusing on headcount alone are chasing volume, not value, while the smartest firms are targeting the smaller pool of agents that actually moves the business forward.

The report also points to a major retention opportunity inside brokerages themselves. Internal office-to-office moves were up 38% year over year, and those internal movers outproduced external recruits by 28%, averaging $5.47 million in annualized volume. "That's a critical signal," said Ben Hess, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "Strong recruiting is not just about bringing agents in. It's about keeping high performers inside your ecosystem when the market shifts."

Additional Insights:

The Value Proposition Audit (The "Independent Black Hole")

In 9 of 12 brokerage personas, over 30% of departing agents are bypassing competitors to go independent. In some models, this "Independent Black Hole" leakage hits 73%.

Strategic Red Flag: This is a clear signal that agents are re-thinking the value a brand brings versus the cost of affiliation. If agents are choosing to go it alone, it is an invitation to audit your "Return on Affiliation." Are your tools and leads providing a measurable ROI, or are they viewed as an unnecessary tax?

The Succession Mandate

With 44% of NAR members over age 60, succession planning is no longer optional; it is a structural mandate.

Strategic Opportunity: Recent case studies show that structured internal exits can retain massive volume—such as a Southeast boutique that saved $47M in annual volume by converting potential retirees into structured internal transitions rather than losing them to the market.

The Bottom Line: The 2026 mandate is a shift from Quantity to Quality. To lead, brokerages must plug the "Independent Leakage" by sharpening their internal value proposition and prioritizing the retention of their high-margin, $5.4M+ internal producers.

The full Q1 2026 Agent Migration and Brokerage Model Performance Report is now available via RecruitingInsight.net.

Join the live webinar on April 28 at 2 p.m. (ET) to uncover shifting market activity, current revenue trends, and how to spot patterns early, so you can turn them into better recruiting, stronger retention, and real growth.

Brokerage leaders interested in strengthening recruiting strategy, improving retention, and using data to drive growth are encouraged to contact Recruiting Insight and Lone Wolf Technologies to learn more.

About Recruiting Insight: www.recruitinginsight.net is a data-driven talent acquisition consultancy for the real estate industry. Combining deep industry knowledge with proprietary research, the firm equips brokerages to recruit and retain top talent in a competitive market. Recruiting Insight helps brokerages navigate this challenge with precision recruiting, real-time market insights, and customized strategies aligned with today's agent priorities.

About Lone Wolf Technologies: https://www.lwolf.com/ is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Lone Wolf is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About MyBFF Social: http://www.mybffsocial.com provides strategic marketing, advertising, communications, and social media support for real estate, franchise, home services, PE, finance, and growth-focused brands.

Media Contact

Mark Johnson, Recruiting Insight, 1 (425) 488-3100, [email protected], www.recruitinginsight.net

SOURCE Recruiting Insight