Recruiting Insight Unveils Talent Boost - Elevating Talent Search with Calls, Campaigns, and Cards

Talent Boost represents a transformative advancement in real estate and mortgage recruitment. This innovative service enhances talent attraction by seamlessly integrating strategic phone outreach and traditional mail campaigns with cutting-edge advertising technologies. Post this

"Our focus is on driving ROI on behalf of our clients through industry-leading renewal rates and a proven track record of attracting top talent while reducing failed hires," explained Mark Johnson, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight. "Our ability to drive growth through innovative strategies and outstanding customer service continues to distinguish us from the competition," he added.

Talent Boost combines the power of Talent Scout, a US-based call center focused on the recruitment of experienced agents with a comprehensive service bundle; including:

Targeted ad campaigns via #AI-leading platforms, Google and META;

High impact email marketing; and

Postcards mailings that deliver 5x QR code scans.

This strategic move is supported by Recruiting Insight's impressive track record and is expected to further cement the company's position as a leader in the talent acquisition industry.

"The real estate and mortgage industries are experiencing a wave of disruption that is driving consolidation," said Matt Gentile, Founder, MyBFF Social. "The companies that deliver value to the customer and recruit the best talent will propel these incredibly important sectors forward. We look forward to supporting Recruiting Insight and their clients as they continue to deliver best-in-class services."

About Recruiting Insight: (https://recruitinginsight.net/) activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Serving nearly 70 brokers and teams in 100 markets, the firm was founded in 2005 and now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and TalentScout, an experienced agent appointment setting service. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index, which enables leaders to save time in the hiring process by identifying those candidates most likely to perform in your model and culture.

About MyBFF Social: (https://www.mybffsocial.com) is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping brands and businesses execute effective social media, marketing, advertising, and public relations strategies. With a strong expertise in finance, home services, medical, and real estate, our focus is on developing the right message and delivering it through the right marketing channel mix for maximum return on investment.

