Recruiting Insight's Q1 Agent Migration and Brokerage Performance Update Reveal Where Top Producers Are Going

"This data underscores the urgency for brokerage leaders to tailor their value proposition—not just to attract, but to retain business operators," said Mark Johnson, MBA, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight and author of the report. Post this

The Q1 analysis indicates agent moves are up nearly 1.7 times over prior year and nearly 66% of the total volume generated by migrating agents in Q1 2025 came from the top 25% of productive agents.

Key Q1 Findings:

Capped Revenue Share models led in Business Operator gains, capturing 31.1% of those who moved, far outpacing traditional brokerages (19.3%).

Tech-Enabled brokerages claimed the second-highest share of Business Operators, attracting 22.6% of movers in this high-production category.

Traditional brokerages saw greater retention among Hobbyist and Non-Producing agents, suggesting that production-focused agents are seeking alternative models.

Flat-Fee/Fee-Based brokerages gained 14.2% of Business Operators, but their appeal appears to be leveling off compared to prior periods.

Lead Generation models and Independents continue to see modest but stable movement, signaling consistency in niche appeal.

Where the 'Moveable Middle' Is Going

This segment - agents who aren't yet top producers but have growth potential - is increasingly targeted by growth-minded brokerages. Q1 data shows:

Tech-Enabled brokerages gained 26.7% of the Moveable Middle segment, up from 22% in Q4 2024.

Capped Revenue Share models captured 23.8%, a sign these agents are seeking performance-aligned compensation plans.

Traditional brokerages held just 19.7% of Moveable Middle movers, continuing a multi-quarter decline.

Brokerage Takeaway: Mobility and Agility are Winning Strategies

Jay Teresi, VP of Back Office Sales and Strategy, Inside Real Estate stated, "With both business operators and the "Moveable Middle" clearly favoring specific models, the data points to an opportunity gap: brokerages that fail to adapt their recruiting and retention strategies risk losing production volume to more agile competitors."

This industry-leading report - available now via ri.link/2025Report - https://agentmigration.recruitinginsight.net/ is produced annually with quarterly updates by Recruiting Insight, BoldTrail, and MyBFF Social, is the definitive resource for real estate brokerages across the U.S. seeking to understand agent sentiment and migration trends. In a fiercely competitive market where agents treat their real estate careers like a business, this report reveals exactly where agents are placing their licenses-and why. Every brokerage serious about growth should rely on these insights to secure their fair share of top talent, adapt to evolving brokerage models, and sharpen recruiting and retention strategies. Schedule a free consultation today: ri.link/consult

About Recruiting Insight: Recruiting Insight is a data-driven talent acquisition consultancy for the real estate industry. Combining deep industry knowledge with proprietary research, the firm equips brokerages to recruit and retain top talent in a competitive market. Learn more at www.recruitinginsight.net. Recruiting Insight helps brokerages navigate this challenge with precision recruiting, real-time market insights, and customized strategies aligned with today's agent priorities.

About Inside Real Estate: Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to nearly 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail (https://boldtrail.com/), includes BoldTrail front office, BoldTrail BackOffice and BoldTrail Recruit, solutions that create a complete tech ecosystem for clients, and deliver seamless end-to-end operations, to scale success at any level. BoldTrail delivers a unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions, and delivers the next generation of the company's legacy brands, including kvCORE, BoomTown, btPRO, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

About MyBFF Social: (www.mybffsocial.com) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in social media, marketing, and advertising solutions. We serve home, health, and lifestyle brands, businesses, franchisors and private equity portfolios. MyBFF Social bridges the gap between world-class marketing and a boutique agency's affordability and personalized service. Our team of professionals provides customized marketing solutions focused on continuous improvement. We offer a multilingual advantage, providing services in English, French, and Spanish to cater to your specific needs and target audiences.

Methodology Notes: This report leverages summary and trending data representing over 30% of all U.S. based agents from four major MLSs: Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Mid-South, and West. It focuses on productive agents, excluding team members whose production is attributed to team leaders. Agent moves are categorized by brokerage model type, and agent classifications range from non-producing to top business operators.

