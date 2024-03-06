Recruitment Leader NPAworldwide Announces Kerry Crockett as President and COO

The board believes that Crockett's operational and communication skills, combined with her strong leadership abilities, will help the company deliver improved execution and financial performance. Post this

"We are fortunate to have someone of Kerry's caliber and experience leading NPAworldwide," said departing Chairman Jim Lyons.

"Kerry Crockett comes to us with a wealth of experience and a proven record of success in leading diverse teams and developing innovative strategies. She embodies the spirit of enthusiasm and pragmatism, ensuring that even in the most fluid situations, focus and constructiveness are maintained," commented incoming Chairman Pam Robison. "We are at the cusp of a new chapter full of potential and promise. With her at the helm, we anticipate a continuation of the formidable leadership exemplified by her predecessor, Dave Nerz, while also looking forward to the fresh perspectives and strategic directions she brings. Kerry's decisive leadership is well-acknowledged, sharpened with an acute sensibility towards multicultural engagement—a trait that harmonizes perfectly with the diverse fabric of our global membership."

Crockett expressed her excitement and honor to lead NPAworldwide, saying "NPAworldwide is well-positioned to offer its members the resources they need to enable growth across the board. It's an exciting time to be a part of NPAworldwide, and I look forward to getting started." The announcement signals a new era for NPAworldwide as the company looks to capitalize on its position as a recruitment leader.

About NPAworldwide. NPAworldwide is a global recruitment network facilitating placements between its member firms. The recruitment network has more than 550 member offices across 6 continents. For more information about NPAworldwide membership, please visit www.npaworldwide.com or www.npaworldwideworks.com.

