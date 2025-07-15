RecruitMilitary and Findem Partner to Accelerate Veteran Hiring Through AI-Driven Talent Intelligence

"The RecruitMilitary and Findem partnership is a groundbreaking and innovative solution that makes it incredibly easy to find and hire military personnel that are veterans or transitioning to civilian life," said Bill Pelster, co-founder of Josh Bersin Company. Post this

"The RecruitMilitary and Findem partnership is a groundbreaking and innovative solution that makes it incredibly easy to find and hire military personnel that are veterans or transitioning to civilian life," said Bill Pelster, co-founder of Josh Bersin Company. "The partnership uses the most advanced AI to identify candidates and translate their military experience into relatable and understandable civilian terms."

"Members of the military community bring extraordinary value to the workforce—discipline, leadership, and a mission-first mindset. Our partnership with Findem allows us to supercharge the way employers find and connect with this talent," said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary and U.S. Army veteran. "Together, we're not just filling jobs; we're building purpose-driven careers for those who have served our country."

The new Veteran Talent Source platform connects employers to RecruitMilitary's expansive talent pool, while equipping RecruitMilitary with deeper candidate insights and smarter matching that turns their clients' veteran hiring goals into real results.

"Veteran talent often flies under the radar when employers are looking for their next great hire—not because they lack the skills, but because most systems weren't built to recognize them. That's what makes this partnership so powerful," said Kyle Lagunas, founder of Kyle & Co. "RecruitMilitary brings unmatched depth and credibility with the veteran community, and Findem adds the intelligence layer that helps employers find and understand these candidates. Together, they're making it easier to see the value that's been there all along—and they're just getting started."

Findem's unique platform enables talent teams to search for candidates based on their attributes—such as leadership, innovation, and adaptability—rather than just keywords. These qualities are often found in military-connected talent and are essential to modern workforce success. The partnership is expected to significantly reduce time-to-hire and improve quality-of-hire for companies seeking high-impact talent.

"We believe that intentional AI design can break down barriers for underserved talent, and our partnership with RecruitMilitary is about putting that belief into action – giving veterans broader access to meaningful careers and helping companies connect with one of the most skilled but often overlooked talent pools in the country," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem.

Veteran Talent Source is now generally available for purchase, with early pilot customers reporting stronger candidate matches and higher engagement rates.

For more information, visit www.recruitmilitary.com and www.findem.ai.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary is the most comprehensive veteran-owned firm for employers to connect with job-seeking veterans, transitioning military service members and spouses. Employers hire and engage top candidates by sourcing RecruitMilitary's extensive database of job seekers, participating in 100+ hiring events and implementing recruiting solutions that attract and nurture relationships and deliver qualified talent. RecruitMilitary is comprised of veterans and military family members, as well as industry-experienced civilians, serving as subject matter experts for both sides of the military hiring equation. With more than 30 years of experience and a tenacious focus on customer results, RecruitMilitary serves two million veterans and transitioning military service members and thousands of organizations.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai

