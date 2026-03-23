RecVue Launches Revenue Recognition on Salesforce AppExchange

Enterprise-grade revenue recognition solution automates ASC 606 and IFRS 15

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RecVue, the leader in billing and revenue management solutions, today announced the launch of RecVue Revenue Recognition for Salesforce, now available on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts.

Automating complex, contract-centric revenue recognition aligned with ASC 606 and IFRS 15, RecVue Revenue Recognition helps enterprises that run Agentforce Revenue Management eliminate manual reconciliation, spreadsheet-based processes, and disconnected workflows.

As hybrid monetization models become standard, combining subscriptions, usage-based billing, outcome pricing, and partner shares, revenue recognition complexity increases. While Agentforce Revenue Management streamlines the commercial process, finance teams rely on external systems to complete revenue recognition. To better address these accounting needs, Salesforce-native RecVue Revenue Recognition delivers real-time recognition automation with enterprise-grade, GAAP-aligned logic.

"As enterprises consolidate their revenue operations within Agentforce Revenue Management, the accounting layer cannot remain disconnected," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO, RecVue. "Revenue Recognition for Salesforce brings contract-driven, GAAP-compliant automation directly into the Salesforce ecosystem, eliminating manual reconciliation and enabling finance leaders to operate in real time."

RecVue Revenue Recognition for Salesforce supports:

Allocation of transaction price across performance obligations

Revenue waterfalls and automated scheduling

Contract modifications and remeasurement

Multi-element arrangements and variable consideration

Automated journal entries and audit-ready traceability

Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, enables businesses to power their agentic enterprise with our trusted and open ecosystem. Since its launch in 2006, AppExchange has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 14 million customer installs and 177,000 customer reviews. AppExchange enables customers of all sizes and across industries to extend their agentic enterprise with pre-built, customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to help solve their business challenges and accelerate time to value.

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About RecVue

RecVue is the AI Revenue Operating System (RevOS) purpose-built to power modern monetization models. Designed for teams behind today's most complex revenue environments, RecVue unifies billing, revenue recognition and partner compensation models into a single, AI-powered platform. With native support for usage-based, recurring, milestone and multi-party monetization models, RecVue automates and scales the entire revenue lifecycle—from quote to cash to close—without reengineering the tech stack. Built for complexity and optimized for finance, operations, and IT leaders, RecVue integrates seamlessly with ERP and CRM systems and delivers intelligent workflows that eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate billing cycles and ensures compliance with evolving standards like ASC 606/842 and IFRS 15. Industry leaders like Hertz, World Wide Technology, ACI Worldwide, Textainer, Landstar and Crown Castle rely on RecVue to modernize revenue operations and future-proof growth strategies. Learn more: www.recvue.com.

Media Contact

Kim Doyle, RecVue, 1 844-984-0300, [email protected], https://www.recvue.com

SOURCE RecVue