RecVue Launches Revenue Share on Salesforce AgentExchange

Enterprise-grade solution automates complex partner, channel, and multi-party revenue-share settlement

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RecVue, the leader in billing and revenue management solutions, today announced the launch of RecVue Revenue Share for Salesforce, now available on Salesforce AgentExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner agents, apps and experts.

RecVue Revenue Share automates complex partner, channel, marketplace and multi-party revenue-sharing arrangements natively from Salesforce Revenue Cloud and Agentforce Sales. By eliminating the need for brittle spreadsheets, custom code, and manual reconciliation, the solution empowers finance and partner operations teams to effortlessly calculate partner entitlements, apply contract-specific compliance rules, and generate automated settlement outputs. This ensures audit-ready traceability across the entire revenue-share lifecycle, allowing enterprises to scale their partner ecosystems with complete financial accuracy and trust.

As enterprises expand into partner-led and marketplace monetization models, the commercial lifecycle no longer ends at billing. Finance and partner teams must still interpret partner-specific contract terms, calculate revenue share across tiers and geographies, apply minimum guarantees, true-ups and clawbacks and send settlement-ready outputs to ERP and AP systems. Without purpose-built automation, these processes default to spreadsheets and manual workarounds that increase settlement cycle time, revenue leakage and audit exposure.

RecVue Revenue Share for Salesforce connects commercial data directly to partner settlement and revenue-share automation. It supports a wide range of models, including reseller and channel partner commissions, marketplace seller payouts, royalty and licensing arrangements, usage-based partner settlement and multi-party revenue splits.

"CFOs are accountable not only for revenue accuracy, but for the downstream partner obligations that flow from every contract," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO, RecVue. "RecVue Revenue Share for Salesforce provides a single, traceable path from Salesforce commercial data to settlement, eliminating the manual work that creates leakage, disputes and audit risk."

RecVue Revenue Share for Salesforce supports:

Partner entitlement calculations across tiers, geographies, products and usage events

Complex contract terms, including tiered percentages, volume tiers, fixed fees, offsets, clawbacks and retroactive amendments

Usage- and consumption-driven settlement for telecom, transportation, media, platform and marketplace models

Dispute-ready traceability from Salesforce commercial data through calculation logic and settlement output

Journal-ready and payment-ready outputs for downstream ERP and AP posting

"Enterprises face increasing complexity across billing, revenue recognition, and partner settlement," said Nair. "RecVue Revenue Share brings the same contract-driven automation we apply to billing and recognition directly into the partner settlement layer, giving finance leaders control, accuracy and scalability across their most complex commercial relationships."

AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, MCP servers, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

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About RecVue

RecVue is the AI Revenue Operating System (RevOS) purpose-built to power modern monetization models. Designed for today's most complex revenue environments, RecVue unifies billing, revenue recognition, and partner compensation models into a single, AI-powered platform. With native support for usage-based, recurring, milestone, and multi-party monetization models, RecVue automates and scales the entire revenue lifecycle—from quote to cash to close—without reengineering the tech stack. RecVue integrates seamlessly with ERP and CRM systems and delivers intelligent workflows that eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate billing cycles, and ensure compliance. RecVue is used by 200+ legal entities in over 50 countries, and leading brands like Hertz, World Wide Technology, ACI Worldwide, Textainer, Landstar, and Crown Castle. Learn more at recvue.com.

Media Contact

Kim Doyle, RecVue, 1 844-984-0300, [email protected], https://www.recvue.com

SOURCE RecVue