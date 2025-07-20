Recycle Florida Today, Inc. Announces 2025-2026 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

Recycle Florida Today, Inc. (RFT), known as Florida's state recycling organization (SRO), has announced this year's executive committee and board of directors, including newly ratified members for the two-year term.

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recycle Florida Today, Inc. (RFT), known as Florida's state recycling organization (SRO), has announced this year's executive committee and board of directors, including newly ratified members for the two-year term. Joining the board are new members, Jonathon Brown of the City of Delray Beach, Justin Davis of AMP, and Shelley Samec of Alachua County Solid Waste and Resource Recovery.

"I'm thrilled about the future our organization under the leadership of this high-functioning board. The incoming leadership, along with the standing directors have extensive knowledge and expertise in the industry from waste reduction, diversion, construction and demolition, technologies, local government, private industry, organics, and non-profits – helping us to stay focused on what's important to our membership and extended professional network," said Heather Armstrong, RFT executive director.

Returning to the board are re-elected incumbents, Shakeel Balroop a sustainability, recycling and solid waste consultant, Sue Flak of Indian River County, FL, Tim Lamontagne of Lee County, FL, John Mitchell of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, and Sydney Yarbrough of Coastal Waste & Recycling.

In addition to welcoming incoming directors, the Board elected the 2025-2026 executive committee with Tim Lamontagne as chairperson, Dayna Williams as vice chairperson, Sue Flak as secretary, and Shakeel as treasurer. Levin Gaston was appointed as the liaison between RFT and the Florida Composting Council and Shakeel Balroop as the vice liaison. The Florida Composting Council (FLCC) is a Chapter of the US Composting Council fiscally sponsored by RFT.

"I'm honored to serve as Chairperson of Recycle Florida Today. This is a critical moment for our industry, and I'm committed to leading with purpose—building new partnerships, expanding our reach, and working with professionals across all sectors to drive meaningful, actionable solutions for recycling and sustainability in Florida. Let's challenge the status quo, grow stronger together, and make RFT the most effective voice for recycling in our state," said Tim Lamontagne, RFT chair and operations manager for Lee County Solid Waste Department.

The newly elected board will serve their two-year term along with the current Board. Current directors serving RFT are Levin Gaston of Gaston Tree Debris Recycling and Gaston Mulch and Soil, Rhonda Harvey of Keep Charlotte County Beautiful, Shiraz Kashar of WM, and Dayna Williams of Waste Pro USA.

About RFT

Recycle Florida Today, Inc. (RFT) is Florida's state recycling organization and premier association educating recycling and environmental professionals throughout Florida from the public, private, non-profit, and institutional sectors. RFT was formed to be a driving force to help Florida professionals implement its recycling goals and objectives. RFT continues to provide educational and networking opportunities for recycling for all Floridians as well as support to local and state elected officials on laws and regulations affecting the recycling industry.

For more information, visit https://recyclefloridatoday.org/. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom online at: https://recyclefloridatoday.org/news/. Read full biographies of all our directors at: https://recyclefloridatoday.org/boardofdirectors/.

