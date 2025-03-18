Recycling is not the Answer. Reuse is the Future - And it Needs an Icon

With standards ready to go, businesses and governments primed to act, and consumers needing clear guidance, a unifying symbol is essential to accelerate the shift toward reuse. Post this

But there's something missing. A new era needs a new icon: a clear, recognizable symbol that identifies reusable cups, containers, packaging, and infrastructure. A standard symbol is needed to differentiate reusable products from recyclables and other single-use waste, enabling consumers to keep them out of recycling and landfills while acting as a beacon for how new reuse systems work.

Presented by the PR3 Global Standards Panel, "Rebrand Reuse" is a global design initiative open to all, inviting designers to create a standard reuse symbol: the icon of the future. The new symbol will accelerate the shift away from single-use waste and drive mainstream awareness, understanding, and behavioral change toward the multi-use economy we need.

A Turning Point for Business and Policy

For reuse to scale, businesses, governments, and consumers need a common language. PR3: The Global Alliance to Advance Reuse is developing the world's first global standards to harmonize reuse systems, constituting seven distinct standards for Collection Points, Container Design, Digital, Incentives, Marking and Labeling, System Operations & Performance, and Washing.

These seven standards are being vetted and accredited by an extraordinary 80-member international panel representing multinationals, environmental justice groups, reuse service providers, science, consumer and health leaders, social justice and environmental advocates, and cities and nations around the world (see full list of panel members below).

Amy Larkin, Co-Founder & Director of PR3, environmental strategist, and author, states: "Reuse transcends politics - no one wants waste, pollution, or toxins, and reuse is the only solution that matches the scale of our waste, plastic, and climate crises. But businesses, governments, and infrastructure alone won't drive consumer behavior change; a standard reuse icon is the missing signal to make reuse intuitive and scalable. With standards ready to go, businesses and governments primed to act, and consumers needing clear guidance, a unifying symbol is essential to accelerate the shift toward reuse."

How It Works

From March through May, entrants worldwide can submit their reuse icon designs. Starting in June, our jury panel — including renowned industry leaders from the worlds of design, sustainability, sports, music, and beyond — will review all submissions and recommend their favorite symbols to the PR3 Global Standards Panel. The Panel will then integrate any symbol(s) it selects into PR3's Labeling Standards in late 2025.

From there, PR3 aims to spread the symbol across the globe, inviting communities, businesses, non-profits, and government agencies to adopt and use the symbol as they scale reuse systems and solutions.

The Jury Panel

Betty Osei Bonsu — Director, Operations and Programs, Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO)

— Director, Operations and Programs, Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) Cameron Russell – Supermodel, author, and activist

– Supermodel, author, and activist Carolina Carrera Parra — Chief Commercial Officer, Mercado Circular

— Chief Commercial Officer, Cressida Bowyer – Deputy Director, Revolution Plastics Institute

– Deputy Director, Revolution Plastics Institute Cybelle Jones – CEO, SEGD

– CEO, SEGD Denica Flesch – Founder & CEO, SukkhaCitta

– Founder & CEO, SukkhaCitta Dylan Siegler – SVP, Head of Sustainability, Universal Music Group

– SVP, Head of Sustainability, Universal Music Group Karen Short – Global Executive Creative Director & Managing Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song

– Global Executive Creative Director & Managing Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song Leyla Acaroglu – Founder and Chief Disrupter, The Unschool of Disruptive Design

Marco Cimatti – Design Director, Design Innovation, PepsiCo

Martin Charter - Director of The Centre for Sustainable Design, University of the Creative Arts

- Director of The Centre for Sustainable Design, University of the Creative Arts Marianne Mensah Soulez Lariviere – Professor of Sustainable Innovation, BESIGN

Rodrigo Ramirez - Information Designer, Guemil Icons for Emergencies

- Information Designer, Guemil Icons for Emergencies Roger McClendon – Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance

For more information on the panelists: https://rebrandreuse.org/jury/

Betty Osei Bonsu, Director, Operations and Programs, GAYO:

"Reuse is about shifting from a wasteful mindset to one of regeneration, where materials, communities, and economies thrive together. Every item we reuse carries a story, a legacy of resourcefulness and resilience. By embracing reuse, we don't just reduce waste; we rewrite the narrative of sustainability, ensuring that every resource has a next life and every action builds a more resilient future."

Cameron Russell, Supermodel and Activist:

"I'm taking part in this initiative because we need alternatives to disposability that has become a devastating norm. I am excited to see how designers will lean into this most urgent challenge with life-affirming creativity."

Cybelle Jones, CEO, SEGD

"Design must move beyond 'one-and-done'—reuse is essential to creating a more sustainable world."

Cressida Bowyer, Deputy Director, Revolution Plastics Institute

"Plastic is implicated in the three planetary crises of our age - pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. To protect people and planet we need to radically rethink our relationship with plastics. A key step is shifting from a throwaway culture to a circular one where materials are valued, kept in circulation for as long as possible, and prevented from leaking into the environment. Reuse plays a crucial role in shaping this sustainable future."

Denica Flesch, CEO & Founder, SukkhaCitta:

"In a world of take, make, and waste, reuse is an act of rebellion—and a return to what truly matters."

Karen Short, Global Executive Creative Director & Managing Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song:

"We don't solve climate change without reuse. It's exciting to see it ready to scale."

Leyla Acaroglu, Founder & Chief Disrupter, The UnSchool of Disruptive Design:

"Reuse is about redesigning the systems of disposability so that we can maximize the number of uses materials and products get, helping us live healthy and sustainable lives. Well-designed reuse systems help to reframe our relationship with resources and spark a global shift toward circular design."

Marco Cimatti, Design Director, Design Innovation, PepsiCo:

"Reuse is the most effective but least celebrated solution to packaging waste. Through design, we can make it both desirable and delightful!"

Marianne Mensah Soulez Lariviere, Professor of Sustainable Innovation, BESIGN:

"Reuse is an essential choice to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean."

Roger McClendon, Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance:

"Sports and entertainment venues are unique closed systems, making them the perfect environments for leading the reuse movement. Major stadiums, arenas, and concert halls play a key role in building reuse infrastructure and normalizing it for millions of fans each year. Switching to reuse and reusable serviceware isn't just a win for sustainability—it's a game-changer for waste reduction, fan engagement, and brand favorability. A cleaner future starts with every game, concert, and event, proving that the best victories are the ones that protect our planet."

Join the Movement

Everyone is invited to participate, from designers and creatives to sustainability advocates and everyday changemakers. Submissions are open until 31 May 2025 at

www.rebrandreuse.org

References: 1. United Nations Development Programme 2 & 3. PR3 & Rebrand Reuse

