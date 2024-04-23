Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman and Lisa Alexander Confront Cancel Culture on "Dr. Phil Primetime"

"The professionalism of McGraw's entire team at Merit Street Media was unparalleled," Evan Nierman said. "Their thoroughness and dedication to facilitating meaningful discussions with guests underscores the commitment to excellence that has made McGraw a beloved American icon." Post this

Dr. Phil's episode, titled "Record, Post, Shamed: Are You Safe in Public" examined the risks facing ordinary Americans of being videotaped without their permission and attacked via social media.

Using Alexander's personal story as an example, McGraw also delved into the nuances of cancel culture and its devastating real-world impacts on people's lives. He expressed empathy towards Alexander and emphasized the need for our society to be more forgiving and not to rush to judgment of our fellow Americans.

"Dr. Phil brilliantly highlighted Alexander's case as an example of why we need to differentiate between holding people accountable and the detrimental effects of cancel culture," said Nierman. "In a world where online discourse can quickly turn destructive, Dr. Phil's empathetic approach offers a beacon of hope for those caught in the crossfire of negativity and divisiveness. His suggestion that we practice 'counsel culture' in place of 'cancel culture' is spot-on."

This was Alexander's first time telling her side of the story on national television—detailing how her life was upended by this incident and the subsequent targeting from anonymous individuals online. Alexander's story was first recounted in Nierman's book, "The Cancel Culture Curse."

"People like Lisa who have been relentlessly bullied and targeted online should be allowed to move forward with their lives," said Nierman. "We've reached a toxic breaking point in our culture when we normalize bullies masquerading as activists who intentionally set out to destroy other people's lives in the name of 'social justice.'"

"Exceptional," is how Nierman described the experience of appearing on Dr. Phil Primetime.

"The professionalism of McGraw's entire team at Merit Street Media was unparalleled and unlike anything I've seen, and I've been in studios across the country," Nierman said. "Their thoroughness and dedication to facilitating meaningful discussions with guests underscores the commitment to excellence that has made McGraw a beloved American icon."

The episode originally aired Friday, April 19 at 8/7c. To watch a recording, visit your local listing here: https://www.meritstreetmedia.com/channel-finder/.

You can also watch on Merit Street Media's Merit+ app. To sign up, click here.

About Evan Nierman

Evan Nierman is the CEO of Red Banyan, a leading strategic communications firm renowned for its innovative approach to reputation management and crisis communication. With over two decades of experience in the field, Nierman is a sought-after speaker and thought leader on topics ranging from leadership and entrepreneurship to crisis management and media relations.

