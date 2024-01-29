Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman Announces Social Media Launch of '100 Days to Master Persuasion' Video Series

"I want to give people actionable advice and insights that will help them be more productive and more effective and ultimately happier," Evan said. "The series aims to ... provide them with valuable tools to get the results they want." Post this

Rollout of the bite-sized videos, each lasting a minute or less, began on January 9th. The short videos being shared on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, recognize the importance of brevity for busy audiences. New videos will be posted daily.

The subject matter delves into various aspects of persuasion, offering practical advice on securing promotions, negotiating raises, building personal brands, crafting compelling narratives, and enhancing overall interpersonal communication. The series isn't limited to career applications either, as the insights provided can be applied to everyday interactions. The goal is to enable viewers to navigate life more productively.

"I want to give people actionable advice and insights that will help them be more productive and more effective and ultimately happier," Evan said. "By prioritizing communication, the series aims to encourage individuals from all walks of life to think about their human interactions and provide them with valuable tools to get the results they want."

Please join Red Banyan and Evan on this transformative journey, as "100 Days to Master Persuasion" sets a new standard for concise, impactful communication in the digital age. Follow Evan and his videos on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram and learn how to become a master persuader.

