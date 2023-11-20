Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman Discusses High Stakes PR with FAU Communications Students

"He gave an amazing presentation. I was honored to have someone of his caliber speak to my students," said FAU professor Scott Wolfson. "Students were lined up afterwards grabbing his business card and asking him how they could connect with him." Post this

During his presentation, Nierman discussed his two books -- The Cancel Culture Curse and Crisis Averted, and then expanded the conversation to include various PR topics the students wanted to discuss. The wide-ranging Q&A session that ensued included conversations on everything from entrepreneurship and crisis response to media relations, the value of internships and how to build your personal brand on social media.

"By the end of the class, we had over two dozen topics they wanted to explore, and we ended up talking about every single one of them," Nierman said. "These students were career oriented. They were asking for advice about how to follow their passions. I found that very inspiring."

The students engaged in lively discussion, Nierman noted. Wolfson said his class was riveted.

"Their eyes were glued on him. He gave an amazing presentation. I was honored to have someone of his caliber speak to my students," Wolfson said. "Evan is right at the top; he is the crème de la crème. Students were lined up afterwards grabbing his business card and asking him how they could connect with him."

Added Nierman, "What I loved was that some of the students were willing to challenge some of the things I said and get into real nuanced conversation on key points, which is great."

In addition to appearing at FAU, Nierman has spoken numerous times at his alma mater The George Washington University, guest lecturing in GW's School of Media and Public Affairs, and at Southern Methodist University, at the school's Division of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

