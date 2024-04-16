Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman to Speak at 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit

"I've benefitted tremendously from having a coach — it's not only improved my leadership skills but has also elevated the skills of my entire leadership team," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. Post this

According to Nierman, having a coach provides entrepreneurs with unbiased insights and a fresh perspective dedicated to their success, as well as the opportunity to learn from someone's valuable life lessons. A trusted advisor like this can offer essential support in navigating challenges and celebrating successes. Additionally, joining a network of like-minded leaders fosters mutual support, shared wins, and collaborative problem-solving, enhancing growth and resilience.

"There is not a single one of us who gets where we want to go without help along the way," said Nierman. "For many leaders, that means having a coach. I've benefitted tremendously from having a coach — it's not only improved my leadership skills but has also elevated the skills of my entire leadership team."

Nierman is a seasoned crisis communications consultant with over two decades of experience guiding clients through reputational challenges and effectively managing risks. His firm, Red Banyan, assists numerous businesses across multiple industries in safeguarding their brands and ensuring the integrity of their bottom line.

Nierman will be speaking alongside his own business coach, David Sobel, from CEO Coaching International.

The 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit, scheduled April 26-27 and hosted by CEO Coaching International, features industry leaders sharing insights and strategies to help entrepreneurs navigate and succeed in the dynamic world of business, technology, and health.

About Evan Nierman

Evan Nierman is the CEO of Red Banyan, a leading strategic communications firm renowned for its innovative approach to reputation management and crisis communication. With over two decades of experience in the field, Nierman is a sought-after speaker and thought leader on topics ranging from leadership and entrepreneurship to crisis management and media

relations.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications

