Red Banyan Division Heads Kelcey Kintner and Monika Levin Named Honorees of Ragan's 'Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2025'

Global PR firm Red Banyan celebrates a double honor as division heads Kelcey Kintner and Monika Levin are named among Ragan's Top Women in Communications for 2025. This recognition highlights their exceptional leadership of Red Banyan's two primary divisions, Crisis Communications and Strategic Communications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global PR firm Red Banyan is proud to announce that Kelcey Kintner, Senior Vice President and head of the Crisis Communications division, and Monika Levin, Senior Vice President and head of the Strategic Communications division, have both been named honorees of Ragan's prestigious Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2025. Kintner is recognized in the 'Crisis Navigators' category, while Levin is being honored in the 'PR Leaders' category. The dual recognition underscores the extraordinary contributions of both women in leading Red Banyan's two core divisions and delivering unparalleled results for clients.

Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards celebrates trailblazing women shaping the future of the communications industry. Honorees are recognized for their innovation, leadership, mentorship, and significant contributions to the field. The awards are widely regarded as the most respected program in the industry, celebrating those who set the standard for excellence.

Kelcey Kintner is Senior Vice President at Red Banyan, where she leads the Crisis Communications division. A former on-air television reporter, Kelcey excels in managing high-profile crises, shaping public narratives, and securing impactful media coverage. Based in Red Banyan's Atlanta office, she holds a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a master's in journalism from Columbia University.

Monika Levin serves as Senior Vice President overseeing Red Banyan's Strategic Communications division. With three decades of communications experience, Monika leads the execution of innovative PR campaigns across industries. Based in South Florida, her career includes producing breaking news stories in the Middle East, directing and producing documentaries, and leading successful advocacy campaigns related to foreign affairs and civil rights.

Founded in 2010, Red Banyan is a globally recognized leader in public relations, renowned for delivering exceptional results. The firm offers a full spectrum of services, including crisis management, strategic communications, litigation support, media training, online reputation management, and public affairs. Serving an extensive roster of national and international clients, Red Banyan excels at helping organizations navigate challenges and amplify their stories.

"Kelcey and Monika represent the very best of Red Banyan," said Evan Nierman, the agency's founder and CEO. "Their leadership of our two core divisions has been instrumental in shaping our company's success and delivering meaningful results that truly matter for our clients. Having both division heads honored by Ragan speaks volumes about the exceptional talent we have at Red Banyan, and is a testament to their expertise, dedication, and the lasting impact they've had on our firm and the communications field."

