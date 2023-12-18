Red Banyan Named Clutch Global and Clutch Champion Winner

"We strive to provide our clients outstanding service that delivers results that make a difference," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Our favorable reviews are proof we are doing our job." Post this

Red Banyan was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions in the wake of acquiring new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes Red Banyan as a top-rated leader in the PR and communications space based on clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

The international PR firm was also named a 2023 Global Award winner for PR and communications services, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver. Scores are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

"We strive to provide our clients outstanding service that delivers results that make a difference," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Our favorable reviews are proof we are doing our job."

Reviewers described Red Banyan as "approachable," "cordial" and "responsive."

"They actually brought us more opportunities for the press than we were able to execute upon ourselves," the managing partner of an immigration law firm wrote on Clutch.

"They set a high standard that any other PR firm couldn't replicate, let alone other vendors with whom we had worked," the CEO of an art gallery wrote in a Clutch review.

Said Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly, "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. ed our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

Red Banyan greatly appreciates the positive feedback showcased on the firm's Clutch profile.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

