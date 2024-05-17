Red Banyan Selected as Finalist for Media Relations Campaign of the Year Award by PR Daily

"Highlighting the stories of people whose families and friends were directly affected by the attacks allowed us to paint a clear picture of the impact felt in Philadelphia." --Adina Pollak, Red Banyan Post this

"In a crowded and complex media environment, we acted quickly and humanized the campaign to ensure that the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia's voice could break through the noise and be heard," said Adina Pollak, senior account manager at Red Banyan. "Highlighting the stories of people whose families and friends were directly affected by the attacks allowed us to paint a clear picture of the impact felt in Philadelphia."

In the seven months since the attack on Israel, Red Banyan has secured over 700 media placements for the Philly Stands with Israel campaign and the Fund by the same name has raised over $15.7 million for urgent humanitarian needs and recovery efforts in Israel. $11.8 million has been granted to help with basic needs, emergency equipment for first responders, long-term rebuilding efforts, and more.

"Our messaging focused on the Jewish Federation's leadership role in the community and emergency fundraising campaign, which we helped media communicate to the Federation's target audiences where and how to help," said Rebeca Berger, senior account manager at Red Banyan, who staffed events on the ground that were attended by thousands of pro-Israel supporters. "Our main goal was to ensure the Federation's messages were communicated loud and clear. This is just one example of how we always go to bat for our clients."

Red Banyan began its work with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia just weeks before the events of October 7th.

"As the team was immersed in learning our organization, they had no choice but to pivot and jump into crisis management mode. In the pivot, it was clear that we made the right decision to bring them on as PR and communications partners," said Rebecca Etter, Chief Marketing Officer at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. "Their level of professionalism, proactive and strategic outreach, and ability to act as an extension of our team were invaluable. We knew we couldn't do this work alone. Red Banyan has helped us have a greater impact and regain trust in our community."

Red Banyan has been consistently recognized for its performance. In 2023, it was named one of the top public relations firms in the U.S. by Clutch, a B2B ratings and review platform. In 2022, Red Banyan received the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch award, and the year before, the firm was recognized as the "most influential leader in PR and marketing" in Washington, DC by Corporate Vision Magazine.

PR Daily's 2024 Social Media & Digital Awards celebrate exceptional work in content creation, digital strategy, influencer partnerships, social media engagement, and more. Professionals and organizations are recognized for their talent and accomplishments in reshaping the digital landscape.

The winner will be announced at PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards luncheon on August 1 at the Yale Club in New York City.

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com/.

Ragan's PR Daily has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

Since 1901, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has served as the hub of the region's Jewish communities, providing an infrastructure of support for Jewish people and organizations in need. Through grants, emergency funding, restricted gifts, endowments, and our partnership with the Foundation for Jewish Day Schools, we invest more than $61 million each fiscal year to care for those in need, combat antisemitism and global crisis, and strengthen Jewish identity. For more information, please visit: https://jewishphilly.org/.

Rebeca Berger, Red Banyan, (201) 290-2583

