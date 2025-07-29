Red Banyan Welcomes Jennifer Donahoe as Director on Crisis Communications Team

"Jennifer brings the kind of experience, steady leadership, and strategic focus that are essential in crisis communications," said Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "She understands what's at stake when reputations are on the line." Post this

"I am honored to join Red Banyan, a firm distinguished for its work at the intersection of communications and high-stakes decision-making," Donahoe said. "Throughout my career, I've seen how moments of intense pressure can define an individual's or organization's long-term reputation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help clients navigate these pivotal challenges, offering thoughtful analysis, unwavering discretion, and strategic counsel that empowers them to navigate these moments with confidence."

Before joining Red Banyan, Donahoe led teams of public relations, influencer, and social media professionals at an integrated communications agency. She was instrumental in growing the agency's crisis practice and crafting data-driven campaigns that boosted both visibility and impact. Her leadership brought together strategic planning, media relations, performance tracking, and close collaboration with creative and digital teams.

"Jennifer brings the kind of experience, steady leadership, and strategic focus that are essential in crisis communications," said Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "She understands what's at stake when reputations are on the line, and her expertise will be an asset to every client we serve."

Donahoe holds a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's College of Maryland and Jacksonville University. Her appointment reflects Red Banyan's continued investment in experienced leadership to guide clients through high-stakes communications challenges.

