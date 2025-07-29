Red Banyan Welcomes Jennifer Donahoe as Director on Crisis Communications Team

Red Banyan, a leading global public relations firm, has hired Jennifer Donahoe as a director on its crisis communications team. With more than 15 years of experience in earned media, social strategy, influencer marketing, and reputation management, Donahoe brings calm leadership and data-driven expertise to the firm's high-impact client work.
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan has announced that Jennifer Donahoe has joined the firm as a director on its crisis communications team. Based in Washington, D.C., Donahoe brings more than 15 years of experience helping organizations communicate effectively and protect their reputations.
A strategic communications leader, Donahoe is known for her measured approach across earned media, influencer marketing, social media, and crisis response. She has led integrated campaigns for a wide range of clients and has served as a trusted adviser for companies and individuals alike during high-pressure situations. Her experience includes managing cross-functional teams, conducting crisis audits and response planning, providing 24/7 crisis support, and training senior executives in media strategy.
"I am honored to join Red Banyan, a firm distinguished for its work at the intersection of communications and high-stakes decision-making," Donahoe said. "Throughout my career, I've seen how moments of intense pressure can define an individual's or organization's long-term reputation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help clients navigate these pivotal challenges, offering thoughtful analysis, unwavering discretion, and strategic counsel that empowers them to navigate these moments with confidence."
Before joining Red Banyan, Donahoe led teams of public relations, influencer, and social media professionals at an integrated communications agency. She was instrumental in growing the agency's crisis practice and crafting data-driven campaigns that boosted both visibility and impact. Her leadership brought together strategic planning, media relations, performance tracking, and close collaboration with creative and digital teams.
"Jennifer brings the kind of experience, steady leadership, and strategic focus that are essential in crisis communications," said Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "She understands what's at stake when reputations are on the line, and her expertise will be an asset to every client we serve."
Donahoe holds a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's College of Maryland and Jacksonville University. Her appointment reflects Red Banyan's continued investment in experienced leadership to guide clients through high-stakes communications challenges.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at redbanyan.com.
Media Contact
Madeline Twiford, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/
SOURCE Red Banyan
Share this article