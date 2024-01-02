Red Banyan's Evan Nierman Talks Crisis PR with Sean Kelly on Digital Social Hour Podcast

It's incumbent on brands, corporate clients, nonprofits, individuals to fight for your reputation and to engage. Post this

Being the first crisis management expert on the Digital Social Hour Podcast, Evan Nierman and host Sean Kelly dove deeper into the hot-button issue of cancel culture. Evan noted, "We live in a time where cancel culture is rampant…it's this attempt to de-platform, to destroy, to take down someone whose views you don't agree with."

Evan also spoke about the unique pressures and rewards of working in high-stakes crisis situations. He described it as "almost a state of flow for me where the higher the stakes, the more intense, the more we have to be on-target, on-point for the client, the more my pulse kind of slows down."

Speaking of communicating in digital environments, Evan emphasized the necessity for individuals and organizations to be proactive in managing their reputations. "You can't afford to just go quiet and to say nothing," said Nierman. "It's incumbent on brands, corporate clients, nonprofits, individuals to fight for your reputation and to engage."

