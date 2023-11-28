Red Bull Selects Aras Innovator PLM Platform

"We considered many factors in evaluating PLM solutions. In terms of culture, Red Bull and Aras simply fit together. This, in addition to their international reach and expertise, gave us the confidence that they would be the best technology partner for us." Post this

Red Bull says: "Transparency and security throughout the entire supply chain are crucial for us as a global beverage manufacturer. Aras Innovator provides a unified environment that allows all users of product information to collaborate around a single set of processes and data."

Aras Innovator will enable Red Bull to configure its PLM solution to meet its unique needs as well as adapt it to respond to new requirements or take advantage of new innovation. In the food and beverage industry, regulatory standards require very precise information about ingredients and supply chains. This becomes even more complex in the case of Red Bull, where production and sales are global, not just in one country. The digital solution behind it must combine scalability and flexibility so the entire end-to-end process can be accurately managed and monitored.

In addition to the technical requirements, cultural fit was also a key factor for Red Bull. The company valued Aras' global positioning and strong presence in the DACH region. It was important for them to have knowledgeable local contacts and access to a strong network of different implementation partners.

Red Bull says: "We considered many factors in evaluating PLM solutions. In terms of culture, Red Bull and Aras simply fit together. This, in addition to their international reach and expertise, gave us the confidence that they would be the best technology partner for us."

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras said: "Red Bull is much more than just an energy drink – it is a company that has a deep-rooted passion for its brand and a unique drive to inspire people and ideas. As a company with a vision to transform the way the world makes products, we wholeheartedly understand this and look forward to giving this partnership wings with innovative, enterprise-class solutions."

About Red Bull

Inspired by functional drinks from East Asia, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980s and launched the innovative energy drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. In 2022, 11.582 billion cans of Red Bull were sold worldwide, an increase of 18.1% compared to the previous year. In the same period, group revenue grew by 23.9% to 9.684 billion Euros. At the end of 2022, Red Bull had 15,779 employees globally and actively sold products in 175 countries.

About Aras

Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management solutions. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions built on a powerful digital thread backbone and a low-code development platform. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on YouTube, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 by Aras Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Aras and Aras Innovator are registered trademarks of Aras Corporation in the United States and other countries. Third party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

