Red Cedar Investment Management Surpasses $3 Billion in AUM

"We have grown by staying true to our process which involves focusing on fundamentals, managing risk thoughtfully, and aligning all aspects of our business with our clients' goals." - John Cassady, Co-CIO, CEO Post this

Red Cedar's growth has been balanced across numerous strategy vehicles and business lines including sub-advisory and institutional separate account. This expansion has enabled the firm to broaden its client base while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and tailored portfolio solutions.

"Our growth to more than $3 billion in AUM has been well diversified across our core distribution channels," said Michael Feldhaus, Director of Sales and Marketing. "We are seeing strong momentum in both our sub-advisory strategies serving the retail marketplace and institutional mandates sourced from investment consultant led relationships. That breadth reflects the strength of our execution and partnerships. We are grateful for the confidence our clients and partners have placed in us and remain committed to delivering the high level of service and performance they expect."

As Red Cedar continues to grow, the firm remains centered on its core strengths: active fixed income management, rigorous fundamental research, and close collaboration with clients and consultants to meet their evolving investment needs.

About Red Cedar Investment Management

Red Cedar Investment Management is a majority employee owned, active asset manager with offices in Grand Rapids, MI (HQ) and Cincinnati, OH. The firm was founded in 2014 and has 18 employees with $3.1B in assets under management as of 4Q 2025. The firm is focused on providing high quality, income producing strategies to clients through research across the capital structure. For more information visit www.redcedarim.com.

Media Contacts

Michael Feldhaus, [email protected], (513) 345-4414

Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (Red Cedar) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Please visit https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ and search our firm name for more information. This press release is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact

Michael Feldhaus, Red Cedar Investment Management, 1 5133454414, [email protected], https://www.redcedarim.com/

SOURCE Red Cedar Investment Management