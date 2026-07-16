Red Classic Selects MasterMind® TMS to Support Fleet and Managed Transportation Operations

Mastery Logistics Systems today announced that Red Classic has selected its MasterMind TMS as its enterprise transportation management system. Red Classic will use the platform across its fleet and managed transportation operations.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transportation operations are inherently complex, with many external factors affecting execution. As Red Classic's operations have grown, the company has identified opportunities to automate more processes, reduce time spent on manual tasks, and allow its teams to focus more on proactive planning and customer service. Red Classic sought a platform that could scale with the business and provide the tools needed to continue delivering exceptional service to its customers.

MasterMind stood out for its functionality, flexibility, and Mastery's transportation expertise. Red Classic also prioritized planning capabilities, scalability, integration capabilities, user experience and the ability to support future innovation. Just as important, the company wanted a long-term technology partner that understood its business, its customers and the complexities of transportation operations.

MasterMind will simplify Red Classic's technology ecosystem by replacing its existing TMS and other third-party solutions with a single, unified platform. By bringing critical information together in one place, MasterMind will create a clearer picture of capacity, commitments and transportation needs. This will help Red Classic's teams make informed decisions based on real-time data, reduce manual tracking and plan more proactively. The platform will also support more consistent workflows across Red Classic's operations and external partners.

"We chose Mastery because MasterMind provides the modern, flexible transportation platform and industry partnership needed to support Red Classic's continued growth and commitment to our customers," said Dave Cruz, Vice President of Business Development and Managed Transportation Solutions at Red Classic. "This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. We are always looking for ways to strengthen our operations, support our teams and provide even greater value to the customers we serve."

Because MasterMind is cloud-native, it provides a flexible, scalable foundation that can evolve with Red Classic's business and the changing needs of its customers. It also allows for ongoing enhancements over time, helping ensure that the platform can support Red Classic's teams and customers well into the future.

"Red Classic understands what it takes to serve customers in a fast-moving and complex transportation environment," said Jeff Silver, CEO of Mastery Logistics Systems. "We are honored to be selected as its technology partner, joining our list of shippers using MasterMind to support their private fleets. Our teams share a commitment to operational excellence, continued improvement and giving people the information they need to make better decisions for their customers."

About Red Classic

Red Classic is a transportation, logistics and fleet maintenance provider offering dedicated transportation, managed transportation, freight solutions, truckload services and fleet maintenance capabilities. Founded as a wholly owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, Red Classic combines an established operational footprint with a highly vetted carrier network to serve customers across a wide range of industries. The company's mission is to be the safest provider of transportation, logistics, and fleet maintenance solutions, enabling its customers and communities to thrive. www.redclassic.com

About Mastery Logistics Systems

Mastery Logistics Systems is the developer of MasterMind®—a true cloud-native TMS designed to manage every mode of transportation, including for-hire truckload, LTL, drayage, bulk, dedicated, private fleets, freight brokerages, and fleet management. Engineered for enterprise-grade scalability and security, MasterMind delivers real-time visibility, seamless integrations, and high-performance execution across planning, compliance, and analytics. Powered by Microsoft Azure and Snowflake, it helps customers eliminate legacy systems, unify operations, and enable AI-driven decisions—all on a single, secure platform. To learn more about the MasterMind TMS, visit: www.mastery.net

Media Contact

Scott Corbett, Mastery Logistics Systems, 1 3175192671, [email protected], https://www.mastery.net/

SOURCE Mastery Logistics Systems