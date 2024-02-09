Red Comet's STEM Lab at Renton Prep Christian School Positively Impacts Student Outcomes

"We must ensure that students are ready to take on tomorrow's scientific and mathematical challenges. Students must learn using multiple modalities and be comfortable with leading-edge technologies like augmented reality. Partnering with Red Comet allows schools to jumpstart their STEM programs." Post this

"Red Comet's augmented reality-based STEM lab is a game-changer in K-12 learning. This technology sparks interest in academics and helps students retain their learning. It makes concepts come alive in a way that students can interact with them. With this STEM lab, we have seen higher levels of student engagement and an overall improvement in scores across all subjects. Students are excited and look forward to their daily science classes," said Dr. David-Paul Zimmerman, the Chief Operations Officer of Renton Prep Christian School. "To keep in line with future demands, we must ensure that students are ready to take on tomorrow's scientific and mathematical challenges. Students must learn using multiple modalities and be comfortable with leading-edge technologies like augmented reality. Partnering with Red Comet allows schools to jumpstart their STEM programs. The beauty of the solution is that it is easy to implement and affordable. Red Comet staff even helped with the initial training of our teachers," said Dr. Michelle Zimmerman, Executive Director at Renton Prep Christian School.

Red Comet is an education technology company using cutting-edge technology to offer customized digital solutions for K-12 online learning. Red Comet is globally accredited by Cognia and offers over 300 credit-bearing K-12 core and elective courses aligned with state standards. The company provides a broad digital curriculum, varied assessments, and virtual learning models for the K-12 market by maximizing technology's potential for creating immersive and meaningful learning experiences.

