Red Comet's STEM Lab at Renton Prep Christian School Positively Impacts Student Outcomes

Renton Prep Christian School, a premiere STEM-certified technology school in Washington State, successfully implemented Red Comet's STEM lab solution that incorporates state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR), resulting in an enhanced student learning experience.
SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renton Prep Christian School, the first U.S. K-12 School selected as a Microsoft Flagship and the first Cognia STEM Certified K-12 school in WA, was one of the first schools to pilot Red Comet's NGSS standards-aligned STEM lab for their middle and high school students. The augmented reality-based (AR) STEM lab integrated with Red Comet's K-12 curriculum allowed teachers and students at Renton Prep Christian School to access cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology to deepen learning and understanding of scientific and technical concepts.
"It is estimated that 80% of the jobs created in the next decade will require some form of mathematics and science skills. The augmented reality-based STEM lab creates an immersive environment that engages multiple senses to create deeper learning of concepts. The STEM lab allows teachers to incorporate immersive and highly engaging hands-on AR activities into their daily lesson plans. By supplementing AR technology with an online curriculum that is fully aligned to NGSS and WA State standards, Red Comet allows teachers and students to access the world's most extensive library of standards-aligned augmented reality content. Renton Prep Christian School, a leader in K-12 STEM and technology learning, was a perfect fit to first implement this lab and measure the impact of this new technology on student outcomes," said Red Comet President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan.
"Red Comet's augmented reality-based STEM lab is a game-changer in K-12 learning. This technology sparks interest in academics and helps students retain their learning. It makes concepts come alive in a way that students can interact with them. With this STEM lab, we have seen higher levels of student engagement and an overall improvement in scores across all subjects. Students are excited and look forward to their daily science classes," said Dr. David-Paul Zimmerman, the Chief Operations Officer of Renton Prep Christian School. "To keep in line with future demands, we must ensure that students are ready to take on tomorrow's scientific and mathematical challenges. Students must learn using multiple modalities and be comfortable with leading-edge technologies like augmented reality. Partnering with Red Comet allows schools to jumpstart their STEM programs. The beauty of the solution is that it is easy to implement and affordable. Red Comet staff even helped with the initial training of our teachers," said Dr. Michelle Zimmerman, Executive Director at Renton Prep Christian School.
CONTACT: Dr. Jay Srinivasan, Managing Director, 972-365-0561, [email protected]
About Red Comet:
Red Comet is an education technology company using cutting-edge technology to offer customized digital solutions for K-12 online learning. Red Comet is globally accredited by Cognia and offers over 300 credit-bearing K-12 core and elective courses aligned with state standards. The company provides a broad digital curriculum, varied assessments, and virtual learning models for the K-12 market by maximizing technology's potential for creating immersive and meaningful learning experiences.
For more information on Red Comet, visit Red Comet (https:/ http://www.redcomet.org)
SOURCE Red Comet
Share this article