Red Door Interactive is now a MNTN Approved Agency Partner

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Door Interactive, an integrated marketing agency that combines time-tested strategy with creative agility to tackle complex marketing challenges, today announced it has been named a MNTN Approved Agency Partner. MNTN, a technology platform bringing performance marketing to Connected TV (CTV), awards select agencies with this distinction to recognize Red Door Interactive's expertise on the platform. This partnership gives Red Door Interactive and its clients exclusive access to cutting-edge tools and training built for today's Connected TV landscape.
As a verified partner, Red Door Interactive will leverage MNTN to drive performance through premium, AI-powered campaigns on Performance TV. This enables clients to reach new audiences, boost results, and scale with confidence. The partnership also unlocks exclusive benefits, including platform certification, creative credits, early product access, and more.
"Becoming a MNTN Approved Agency Partner gives our clients a competitive advantage. It lets us treat Connected TV like a performance channel, while simultaneously building brand in a high-attention environment. As part of our full-funnel strategy, we use MNTN's Performance TV to plan, launch, and optimize premium CTV alongside search and social. We see MNTN driving direct measurable sales for clients while also lifting the performance of other channels," said John Faris, President at Red Door Interactive.
"We're excited to welcome Red Door Interactive to the MNTN Partner Program," said Matt Rickard, VP of Agency Partnerships at MNTN. "Their commitment to performance and innovation makes them a perfect fit. Together, we're making Performance TV accessible to more brands — and unlocking big results along the way."
About MNTN
MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business Issue.
About Red Door Interactive
Red Door Interactive is an integrated marketing agency headquartered in San Diego, CA. Backed by 20+ years of experience, they combine time-tested strategy with creative agility to tackle complex marketing challenges, together. From brand strategy executed through paid media to SEO and analytics blended with creativity, Red Door Interactive delivers long-term success with tailored, holistic solutions. Red Door's notable client experience includes Titleist, Gatorade, Bosch, Sapporo, Stone Brewing, Rady Children's Health, WD-40, Shea Homes, Intuit, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University, and many more. To learn more, visit www.reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.
Media Contact
Tyler Hustwick, Red Door Interactive, 1 619.398.2670 3, [email protected], www.reddoor.biz
SOURCE Red Door Interactive
