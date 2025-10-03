Red Door Interactive is now a MNTN Approved Agency Partner

"Becoming a MNTN Approved Agency Partner gives our clients a competitive advantage. As part of our full-funnel strategy, we use MNTN's Performance TV to plan, launch, and optimize premium CTV alongside search and social," said John Faris, President at Red Door Interactive. Post this

"Becoming a MNTN Approved Agency Partner gives our clients a competitive advantage. It lets us treat Connected TV like a performance channel, while simultaneously building brand in a high-attention environment. As part of our full-funnel strategy, we use MNTN's Performance TV to plan, launch, and optimize premium CTV alongside search and social. We see MNTN driving direct measurable sales for clients while also lifting the performance of other channels," said John Faris, President at Red Door Interactive.

"We're excited to welcome Red Door Interactive to the MNTN Partner Program," said Matt Rickard, VP of Agency Partnerships at MNTN. "Their commitment to performance and innovation makes them a perfect fit. Together, we're making Performance TV accessible to more brands — and unlocking big results along the way."

About MNTN

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business Issue.

About Red Door Interactive

Red Door Interactive is an integrated marketing agency headquartered in San Diego, CA. Backed by 20+ years of experience, they combine time-tested strategy with creative agility to tackle complex marketing challenges, together. From brand strategy executed through paid media to SEO and analytics blended with creativity, Red Door Interactive delivers long-term success with tailored, holistic solutions. Red Door's notable client experience includes Titleist, Gatorade, Bosch, Sapporo, Stone Brewing, Rady Children's Health, WD-40, Shea Homes, Intuit, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University, and many more. To learn more, visit www.reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.

Media Contact

Tyler Hustwick, Red Door Interactive, 1 619.398.2670 3, [email protected], www.reddoor.biz

SOURCE Red Door Interactive