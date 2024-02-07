Red Door Interactive Wins Gold in "Best Crisis Communications" at 2023 US Agency Awards

The agency's Fever Campaign took first place in healthcare marketing for Children's Hospital of Orange County
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Red Door Interactive, a fiercely independent, nationally renowned marketing agency, announced it won US Agency Awards' "Best Crisis Communications" category for its Fever Campaign, in partnership with Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). The agency strategically partnered with CHOC amid the winter season rise of pediatric viral outbreaks, leading to overcrowded emergency rooms and increased strain on CHOC's emergency department. Red Door Interactive's Fever Campaign addressed one of CHOC's most acute challenges: supporting parents with proper fever protocol for their children.
"This campaign aims to equip parents with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their child's care. By educating parents on the must-knows of fever protocol, we have the potential to reduce the number of non-urgent visits to the ER, save parents stress and time, and make CHOC's patient experience more enjoyable," said Hannah Toy, business manager at Red Door Interactive. "Our team helped CHOC spread awareness of a commonly mistreated symptom while upholding its mission to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of its pediatric patients."
Red Door Interactive deployed a digital campaign focused on fever protocol aimed at improving patient satisfaction scores in the ER while reducing the number of non-emergent cases admitted. The team executed a full-funnel marketing strategy focused on a variety of awareness platforms to promote fever education, sharing the appropriate steps for parents to take at home before resorting to an emergency room visit.
"This campaign presented a compelling narrative and showcased impressive problem-solving across multiple challenges," US Agency Award judges said. "Their straightforward yet effective message demonstrated truly fantastic work."
As a result of the campaign, CHOC reached both English and Spanish-speaking audiences utilizing ad copy, ad creative, targeting and language-specific landing pages. Using Google Display, Google Search, Facebook, Instagram and StackAdapt Audio, Red Door Interactive's campaign strategy educated viewers on correct care by focusing on fever as the most commonly mistreated symptom.
With its potential for scalability, Red Door Interactive's Fever Campaign offers a blueprint for effective marketing and crisis response in pediatric and adult healthcare. To learn more about Red Door Interactive, please visit www.reddoor.biz.
About Red Door Interactive
Red Door Interactive is a full-funnel marketing agency delivering end-to-end solutions to help enterprise brands breakthrough creatively and grow market share. By fusing brand with performance marketing, Red Door deploys data-driven, multi-channel strategies that drive meaningful results and build steadfast relationships with brands and their customers. Red Door's client roster encompasses enterprise brands across a wide range of verticals including lifestyle, higher education, healthcare, real estate and more. Notable clients include Stone Brewing, Titleist, Bosch, Intuit, Sun Bum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University and Children's Hospital of Orange County, among others. Recognized by Ad Age and San Diego Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work and Inc. Magazine for Fastest Growing Companies, Red Door touts a national agency headquartered in San Diego and a global network of nearly 100 employees. To learn more, visit www.reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.
